Ferrari
Ferrari
    The Ferrari Challenge Stradale lines up alongside the 360 Modena and 360 Spider with the precise aim of providing drivers the performances that only a true racing car for road use can provide.

    Ferrari Challenge Stradale

    The Challenge Stradale lines up alongside the 360 Modena and 360 Spider with the precise aim of providing drivers the performances that only a true racing car for road use can provide. The experiences coming from the Ferrari Challenge International Championships and the FIA GT races, have allowed Ferrari technicians to develop solutions that make the Challenge Stradale really unique. This strong link to racing is underlined not only by a significant weight reduction, but also by its engine set up, aerodynamics, braking system and F1 style gearbox.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 313 kW
      Maximum power
    • 3586.20 cc
      Total displacement
    • 300 km/h
      Top speed
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke 85 x 79 mm
    • Unitary displacement 448.29 cc
    • Total displacement 3586.20 cc
    • Compression ratio 11.2 : 1
    • Maximum power 313 kW (425 hp) at 8500 giri/min
    • Power per litre 119 hp/l
    • Maximum torque 373 Nm (38 kgm) at 4750 rpm
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, five valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Bosch Motronic ME7.3 electronic injection
    • Ignition Bosch Motronic ME7.3 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch single-plate
    Chassis
    • Framealuminium spaceframe
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes carbon-ceramic discs
    • Transmission electro-hydraulic F1 6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 95 litres
    • Front tyres 225/35 ZR 19
    • Rear tyres 285/35 ZR 19
    Bodywork
    • Type two-seater berlinetta
    • Length 4477 mm
    • Width 1922 mm
    • Height 1199 mm
    • Wheelbase2600 mm
    • Front track 1669 mm
    • Rear track 1617 mm
    • Weight1180 kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed 300 km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.1 sec
    • 0-400 m 12.1 sec
    • 0-1000 m 22.0 sec
    Consumption and emission
    • Urban test cycle ECE 30,1 l/100 km
    • Extra urban test cycle EUDC 12,7 l/100 km
    • Consumption ECE+EUDC 19,1 l/100 km
    • CO2 emissions combined 440 g/km
      • History
      • Chassis & Engine
      • Technical details
      • Media gallery

      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.