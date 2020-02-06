An encouraging start of the season

The 2013 championship sees the car’s minimum weight go up to 642 kilos, while in qualifying the use of DRS is restricted to the designated zones, whereas before it could be used anywhere. Scuderia Ferrari’s drivers are still Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa and the start of the season is encouraging, as there are two wins in the first five races, in China and Spain. However, from the mid-season onwards, Sebastian Vettel and the Red Bull again begin to make their mark, stringing together a run of wins which leaves everyone else trailing. Once again, Fernando is best of the rest, taking another seven podiums, but he cannot catch the German, who takes the title with three races in hand, in India. At the end of the season, with the team third in the Constructors’ classification, Scuderia Ferrari and Felipe Massa go their separate ways, with the Brazilian given a rousing farewell ovation at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari at the Mugello circuit. The following year, Felipe moves to Williams while Kimi Raikkonen returns to Maranello.