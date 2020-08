We are excited to introduce you to Ferrari 101, the web series created for those like you who are curious to know how a professional driver would perform behind a monitor.

The main protagonists of the series will be Charles Leclerc, David Tonizza, and Enzo Bonito, who will join forces on different circuits in Assetto Corsa and disclose their secrets to help you face each challenge in the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series!