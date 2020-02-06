The single-seater was developed further and given a powerful engine and a new cylinder head configuration
The aerodynamics were also worked on with front flaps and a full width rear wing, but the car had had its day. In fact, in the last races of 1969, Mexican Pedro Rodriguez was given a 1968 model to drive.
1969 was the most disastrous year in Ferrari’s Formula 1 career with just seven points scored. In fact, the Scuderia’s participation in the Championship events was often limited to just a single driver. Its drivers only managed three points-scoring placings in all, with Amon’s third position at Zandvoort the best result. However, 1969 was to prove important in other respects for Ferrari as Fiat bought a stake in the company, but allowed Ferrari a free reign when it came to its racing activities.
V12
Motore
2989.56 cm3
Cilindrata
530 kg
Peso (con acqua e olio)
5-rapporto +RM
Cambio
Motore
Motoreposteriore, longitudinale, 12V 60°
Alesaggio e corsa 77 x 53.5 mm
Cilindrata unitaria249.12 cm3
Cilindrata totale2989.56 cm3
Rapporto di compressione11:1
Potenza massima321 kW (436 CV) a 11.000 giri/min
Potenza specifica146 CV/l
Distribuzionebialbero, 4 valvole per cilindro
Alimentazione iniezione indiretta Lucas
Lubrificazionecarter secco
Frizionemultidisco
Telaio
Telaiosemimonoscocca, tubi di acciaio e pannelli di alluminio
Sospensioni anteriori indipendenti, quadrilateri trasversali, molle elicoidali coassiali con gli ammortizzatori telescopici, barra stabilizzatrice
Sospensioni posterioriindipendenti, quadrilateri trasversali, molle elicoidali coassiali con gli ammortizzatori telescopici, barra stabilizzatrice