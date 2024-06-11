Open for Summer

Over the years Ferrari successfully experimented with ever-more complex folding roof mechanisms, removable roof panels – first seen on the 1972 Dino 246 GTS – and automatically-operated soft-tops, the first of which appeared on the F355 Spider in 1995. The Ferrari California of 2008 was the first Prancing Horse to feature a fully retractable folding metal roof, and since then further innovations have been made, culminating in the 15 seconds it now takes to fully retract the hardtop of the latest 12Cilindri.
But back to the late 1940s, and the first ‘proper’ Ferrari spider was the convertible version of the company’s first GT car, the 166 Inter. Based on the 166 sports racing models such as the 166 MM barchetta – which was completely roofless – the road-going 166 Inter cars were produced between 1948 and 1950 and were mostly configured with coupé bodywork. However, the 166 Inter cabriolet, which was built by the coachbuilder Stabilimenti Farina in 1948, was the very first Ferrari to have a retractable fabric roof. Only three examples of this beautiful convertible Prancing Horse were ever made, making it a particularly rare model.
For the ultimate in sheer elegance and pure refinement, fast forward 21 years to the 1969 Ferrari 365 GTS. With bodywork created at the Pininfarina works in Turin, the 365 GTS was remarkable not only for its timeless beauty, but also for its muscular V12 engine and torque-laden performance, which took the car to a top speed of 245km/h. Its simple folding roof, which could be dropped down by hand from within the cabin, had a clip-on protective cover which cleverly disguised the hood when it was lowered and folded behind the seats. Production of the 365 GTS ceased midway through 1969, with only 20 examples being built.