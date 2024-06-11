Open for Summer

Much less of a rarity, but just as appealing to fans of open top driving, was the Ferrari 308 GTS. One of Ferrari’s most popular cars, the 308 GTS was developed together with Pininfarina and made its debut at the 1977 Frankfurt Salon. Very similar to its hardtop stablemate the 308 GTB, the GTS model had a removable glass-fibre roof panel that involved manually lifting the panel out of the roof aperture before storing it away behind the seats. The 308 GTS offered impressive performance from its 2926cc V8 engine, with 255 cv on tap and a top speed of 252km/h. Production ran until 1980, with 3219 examples being made, roughly twice as many as the GTB.