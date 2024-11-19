A New Breed of Spider

It is surely the iconic Ferrari layout: front mid-mounted V12 under a long and shapely bonnet, cosy and comfortable two-seat cabin, and clear blue sky over your head. The sunshine above is unmuffled and so too is the glorious V12 music coming from that iconic engine.
The V12 spider is how the Ferrari story began, and a new version is the latest chapter in the long and noble history of series production Ferraris. The new 12Cilindri Spider draws design inspiration from iconic open-top Ferrari Gran Turismo models of the ’50s and ’60s. Yet it’s a futuristic design, a pleasing bend of high-tech and heritage, including excellent, state-of-the art aerodynamics. This includes active aero, offering both low drag and high downforce modes.
The naturally aspirated V12 is a familiar Ferrari, but the 12Cilindri Spider’s V12 revs much higher than any historic Ferrari – to a stratospheric 9500 rpm – and no series production Ferrari V12 is more powerful. Maximum power is a colossal 830cv, while maximum speed is more than 340 km/h. This latest Prancing Horse will also sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in an astonishing 2.95 seconds, and will reach 200km/h from rest in just 8.2 seconds. No production Ferrari V12 spider has been faster, or more thrilling to drive.
It's a standout Ferrari, yet the lineage is clear. Ferrari’s first car, the 125 S, was a V12 spider, and the car that really forged Ferrari’s international racing reputation, while the 166 MM (which won both Le Mans and the Mille Miglia) was also a V12 powered drop-top. The 250 GT Cabriolet and 250 California – which both debuted in 1957 – saw the open-top V12 format move to a wider audience and prioritise the road rather than the track.
The delectable 275 GTS of 1964 – a spider version of the 275 GTB – saw the format refined and driver appeal further enhanced. The ultimate Ferrari spider of the ‘60s, though, was surely the last: the 365 GTS4 – better known now as the Daytona Spider – which was launched at the 1969 Frankfurt Show. Its timeless design, the work of Pininfarina’s legendary stylist Leonardo Fioravanti – who also penned the original coupé version of the Daytona – has also clearly influenced the 12Cilindri Spider.
All Ferraris have cues from the past, no matter how subtle, or how futuristic and advanced the shape. On the 12Cilindri, as with the Daytona, the flanks are cleanly styled, the bonnet unusually long and sleek (emphasising the V12 power underneath), the front wheel arches subtly blending into that shapely snout. The 12Cilindri’s single wrap-around front band is reminiscent of the Daytona’s front end, in which the four headlamps were covered by an unusual plexiglass band (replaced in 1971 by pop-up headlamps, as demanded by US safety regulations).
Like the 12Cilindri, the Daytona also substantially raised the spider performance bar. It was the fastest spider of its day (and for many years to come) with a top speed of 280 km/h. The 4.4-litre engine was the biggest Ferrari V12 to date. With a mighty 352cv, it was significantly the most powerful, too.
The Daytonas were rare cars – just 122 were built – and soon became highly desirable (and valuable). As values soared, some Daytona coupés (which were also known as the 365 GTB4) were converted into spiders.
At the time, many considered the Daytona to be the last great front-engined supercar, and the 365 GTS4 to be last great front-engined V12 spider. Supercars were following developments in F1 and moving to mid-rear engine layouts. The Daytona’s successor, the 365GT4 BB of 1971, better known as the Berlinetta Boxer, had its engine behind the driver. So did the Testarossa of 1984. In both cases, there was no spider.
Following the 365 GTS4, production Ferrari spiders were V8s, not V12s. There were a few limited-edition front-mounted V12 exceptions, including the 550 Barchetta Pininfarina of 2000, the Superamerica of 2005, the SA Aperta in 2010 and F60 America of 2014.
Yet those who forecast the Daytona Spider to be the swansong of the bloodline were to be mistaken. In 2019, the first production V12 spider since the 365 GTS4 was unveiled, the 812 GTS. It was faster and even more thrilling to drive than the Daytona.
Now, just five years later, there is the 12Cilindri Spider. And, once again, the V12 spider – Ferrari’s most iconic breed of car – has reached new heights.