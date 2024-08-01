Forever 12

No Ferrari bloodline is as iconic as that of the V12. From the very first Ferrari that emerged from the factory gates in 1947, the V12 has been a constant in the range. Yet, over time even icons mature and evolve, and the 12Cilindri is a bold, innovative newcomer that redefines the Ferrari mid- front-mounted 12-cylinder form.
“Developing a successor to such a successful model as the 812 Superfast was never going to be easy,” says project leader Luca Breveglieri. “In creating a radically new V12 car, the biggest challenge was to realise two souls in one: a car that combines very high performance with elegant, sports luxury grand touring.”
Because the 12Cilindri and the 12Cilindri Spider were launched together, they share the same design philosophy, as Andrea Militello, Head of sports cars exterior design, explains: “We deliberately took a disruptive approach with the 12Cilindri, adopting a more sophisticated design language. With its clean, muscular shape, it projects forward into the future. Almost like a spaceship.”
Especially striking is the way the coupé’s cabin section sweeps upward, integrating the roof and the delta-wing motif that incorporates the rear screen. For the spider, two muscular rear buttresses lend structure to its shape, with a black element that echoes the delta-wing form of the coupé linking the two outer parts.
Indeed, those outer parts deserve special mention, being amongst the most significant new features of the 12Cilindri: innovative active aerodynamic flaps. Chassis engineer Alessandro Iobbi, expands: “Having two separate aerodynamic flaps instead of a single central spoiler maximises aerodynamic efficiency in different conditions. When the flaps are closed, they are hidden; when opened, they provide up to 50 kilos of extra downforce at 250 km/h.”
The model’s essential balance of elegance and sportiness also applies to its interior design, asserts Fabio Massari, Head of sports cars interior design. “A lot of research was done on the material and finishes, in order to best express the ‘dual soul’ of the car.” The 12Cilindri takes the bold Ferrari concept of dividing the cockpit into two to new heights, while including a beautifully integrated third digital screen in the centre of the dash that’s accessible to both driver and passenger.
As its name unambiguously proclaims, the heart of the 12Cilindri is indeed its V12 engine, which is based on the 12-cylinder unit from the 812 Competizione. Indeed, the crankshaft, titanium con rods and the pistons are all identical, as well as the valvetrain with its sliding finger followers. The result is an engine that delivers the same power as the 812 Competizione – 830 cv – and a best-in-class specific power of 128 cv per litre.
“We raised the rev limit to 9,500 rpm, some 1,000 rpm higher than the 812 Superfast,” explains Ruggero Cevolani, Head of engine development. “We also made the torque delivery as smooth as possible to deliver our trademark feeling of ever-increasing acceleration.” And that unique Ferrari V12 experience wouldn’t be complete without the scintillating soundtrack, which reaches new heights in the 12Cilindri, in part thanks to the all-new exhaust system.
The car’s all-new aluminium chassis, meanwhile, has much-improved torsional stiffness. Designed from the ground up to be ultra-reactive, the wheelbase has shrunk by 20 millimetres compared to the 812 Superfast, permitting even more precise changes of direction.
Head of vehicle testing for the 12Cilindri, Pietro Ciurletti, stresses the importance of its sophisticated suite of sensors and actuators. “Our task is to develop controls that are not invasive for the driver. The new six-way chassis sensor, for example, doubles the information that feeds all the controllers, from electronic steering to traction control, allowing faster recognition of changes in grip levels.”
“We’ve improved stopping distances for 200-kmh-to-zero by eight metres compared to the 812 Superfast,” says Jacopo Canestri, vehicle dynamics engineer. “That’s simply not achievable through hardware improvements alone.”
The V12 line has constituted an unbreakable string of Ferrari DNA ever since 1947. Now this tradition has been reinvented and reinvigorated. As Luca Breveglieri concludes: “The Ferrari V12 may no longer be the most powerful model in the range, but it’s surely the most iconic. And we are delighted that this legendary symbol of Ferrari is being propelled with such confidence into the future.”