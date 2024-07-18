The Testarossa Triumvirate

This was the height of Eighties Maranello modernism, a car whose almost cartoonish shape saw it seep quickly into popular culture. (In 'Miami Vice', a replica Daytona Spider was used in season one, Ferrari subsequently supplying a pair of Testarossa 'monospecchios' for one of the great production placements.) The new car arrived only a few months after the GTO, underscoring Ferrari’s subtle repositioning of its 12-cylinder range-topper as a GT as much as it was a supercar.

Interestingly, by today’s standards the Testarossa doesn’t feel as big or as challenging as some found it when new. It’s comfortable to sit in, and its unassisted steering lightens up as your pace increases. The classic open gate adds drama and character to the act of changing gear, while modestly sized front tyres imbue the car with eager turn-in. Its high-speed handling demands respect though – as was the case with the 512 BB – thanks to the engine’s size, its position above the gearbox and the mid-mounted configuration.