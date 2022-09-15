The neutrality of the venue was required because neither man wanted to cede ‘home advantage’ as it were, but this was not a meeting with any animosity at play; both were very respectful of each other’s achievements and potential.

The meeting went so well that an historic agreement was made that would see Pininfarina in charge of all design aspects of Ferrari from that point on. Sergio himself remembers being told in the car on the way back from the meeting what was to happen.

He said: “There was Enzo Ferrari, Mr Gardini from Ferrari, my father and myself. My father told me, “You will take care of Ferrari. And I said, ‘what?’ and he said, ‘you will take care of everything, design, planning, cost, production.’ I was a young man. I had graduated.”

Sergio eventually inherited the company from his father in 1961, and few people would have dreamt what a run of truly iconic vehicles would be about to come thanks to the immense engineering prowess of Ferrari and the sensuous lines that emerged from Pininfarina.