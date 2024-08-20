The Badge As An Artwork

Take, for example, the hand-painted Scuderia Ferrari fender shield (or scudetto aerografato, as they say at Maranello). Available as an option on all Ferrari models, it has recently been made available as an option also to clients of the Ferrari Purosangue. Each fender shield – there are two per car: one on each side, between the front fender and wheel – is manually applied by highly skilled and trained Maranello craftsmen working within the paint department.

“The simplest solution would have been to use stickers, covered by a layer of clear coat to keep them in place and protect them from the elements,” remarks Stefano Del Puglia, Head of Painting at Maranello. “But Ferrari is not known for seeking the easy way out.” Indeed, the entire painting process takes up to eight hours per fender shield. In other words, those little scudetti add up to 16 hours of manual work per car. Talk about passion.