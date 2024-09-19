Super Tyres for Supercars

“At Ferrari,” explains Head of Global Aftersales and Ferrari Classiche, Andrea Modena, “we deal daily with demand for spare parts and original components. The significance of tyres as a safety aspect of a car is often overlooked but, especially with limited-series cars, it is not easy to find the exact specification and correct aspect ratio. Some more modern after-market tyres are already available, but we decided to go one step further and ask our traditional supplier, Pirelli, to develop two new tyres. And, while we were at it, we asked them to test two of their existing after-market tyres to ensure their performance was up to our exacting standards.”

The very first Ferrari supercar was the GTO, which was one of the first cars to benefit from ultra-low-profile tyres that matched the car’s acceleration, braking and road-holding: 225/50 R16 front and either 255/50 or 265/50 R16 rear. The new tyre that Pirelli has prepared for the GTO is a P7 Cinturato. Originally designed for the World Rally Championship in 1974, it was subsequently launched on production sports cars in 1976. This was the first modern tyre to feature a low profile for improved handling, and Pirelli has developed a new P7 for the GTO with the wider rear tyre size (265/50 R16), a period look and tread design, combined with modern materials and construction technology.