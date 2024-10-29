Shrine to Ferrari

The character 和 (wa) best expresses the spirit of the Japanese people. In addition to meaning ‘gentle’ and ‘non-confrontational’, it also means ‘to harmonise’ or ‘to bring into accord’. 倭 (wa) was also the old name for Japan, used by Chinese dynasties.

Things and concepts that have been carefully selected and combined are changed when they need to be changed with the times, and preserved when they need to be preserved. From this process, some things that were born and reached their pinnacle are passed down to the present day as a kind of ‘pure lineage’. It can be said that Japanese history and tradition, culture and civilisation, are an accumulation of this process.

This summer a media tour was held for journalists to re-discover Japan’s history, culture, and its present-day, by taking three Ferrari Purosangue on a grand tour of the country. Spanning four days and covering approximately 1000 kms, it began in Kyoto, the ancient capital that has a history dating back 1,300 years, and proceeded through Kanazawa, Shirakawa-go, Matsumoto, the Fuji Five Lakes, Hakone, Yokohama, and finally to Tokyo.