Amid massive anticipation Ferrari has launched the mighty Purosangue, a car that promises to change the landscape of performance vehicles across the globe. Powered by a V12 naturally-aspirated engine, the hallmarks of the Prancing Horse’s most powerful sports cars are present and correct, this time coupled with practicality and a raised driving height.
The Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Pisa was the spectacular setting for the unveiling of the game-changing car that has Ferrari DNA at its core and innovation at its heart.
Named Purosangue after the Italian for ‘thoroughbred’, the car has been the subject of rumour and conjecture for many years, as the public and media alike speculated on what Maranello might have up its sleeves.
The Purosangue is Ferrari's first ever four-door, four seater car, marrying increased space with the company's famed performance
Now the answer is here, in all its four-wheel drive, front-engine glory, with more power than any other car in the Crossover segment. Designed to be as aerodynamic as possible, the Purosangue features a raft of innovations, from the latest in vehicle dynamic control systems to the world debut of Ferrari active suspension technology using Multimatic’s True Active Spool Valve (TASV) System.
One feature of design that’s likely to have everyone talking is the fact that the Purosangue features rear-hinged passenger doors, or welcome doors, crafted in order to allow people to get in and out of the car as smoothly as possible without needing to increase the size of the vehicle. Elsewhere, customers will find the largest boot ever on a Ferrari, heated seats front and back and a Burmester high-end audio system as standard.
Unique rear-hinged doors allow passengers to get in and out more easily, while keeping the compact design intact
The performance numbers are staggering; 0-62mph is seen off in just 3.3 seconds, while the Purosangue will rocket from 0-125mph in an incredible 10.2 seconds. The 6.5 litre, V12 engine has been painstakingly designed to offer the driver a seemingly never-ending amount of power under their right foot, with the eight-speed, dual clutch transmission and cylinder heads derived from the fearsome 812 Competizione. The soundtrack produced is nothing short of jaw-dropping.
Sustainability was key for Ferrari in designing the Purosangue, in fact, 85 percent of the launch trim for the car was sustainably produced: the fabric roof-lining is made from recycled polyester, the lush carpet is made from polyamide recycled from fishing nets salvaged from the oceans and newly formulated Alcantara®, is also derived from recycled polyester.
The interior is carefully designed to give both the driver and the passenger a thrilling experience surrounded by luxury materials and space
Meanwhile the Purosangue’s interior is a combination of luxury materials and surprising space, with a focus on comfort and elegance.
With a driver cockpit inspired by the SF90 Stradale, the Ferrari sports car DNA is still present, while the front passenger will feel just as engaged with the driving experience, as their space features a dedicated 10.2” screen showing the performance figures as they happen.