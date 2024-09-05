Hyper Hybrids

Ferrari was one of the first car makers to realise there is another advantage in using both a petrol engine and an electric motor. Having two engines rather than one can also deliver greater power, better performance and superior driveability.
On Ferrari’s first hybrid, the iconic LaFerrari of 2013, the 163cv electric motor supplemented the roaring 800cv V12, delivering a total output of an astonishing 960cv. It was the most powerful and fastest road-going Ferrari at the time (top speed 350 km/h, 0-200 km/h acceleration in 6.9 sec).
The two engines work together seamlessly. On the innovative LaFerrari, the enormous low-rev torque of the electric motor improves tractability and throttle response. It also meant the V12 could be tuned for extra top-end power and rev higher. It was the most powerful naturally aspirated engine used on a Ferrari road car, and could rev to a howling 9250 rpm.
As with so often at Ferrari, the KERS hybrid system was an F1 innovation, adapted for the road. Ferrari was one of the first F1 teams to use it, and the first to win a GP benefiting from KERS: Kimi Räikkönen won the 2009 Belgian GP in the F60 Formula 1 racing car at the famously fast Spa circuit. By 2011, it was widespread in F1.
KERS – or Kinetic Energy Recovery System – harnesses the car’s kinetic energy when braking and stores it to power an electric motor to boost performance. A more sophisticated version – now normally known as ERS, or Energy Recovery System – is still used in F1 and in top-level sports car racing too, including on Ferrari’s twice Le Mans winning 499P.
The FIA, the governing body of world motor sport, is particularly keen on hybrids. As road cars become increasingly electrified, so hybrid development in F1 and sports car racing proves a useful proving ground. It’s the main reason why so many car makers are now involved in elite motor sport, with more on the way. Motorsport has long helped to improve road cars.
Ferrari’s next hybrid car used a different system. The SF90 Stradale and Spider showcase plug-in hybrid tech, and were the first Ferrari models to be powered partly by a plug – and thus by electricity from the grid.
The plug-in system and its bigger battery mean more electrical energy can be stored, boosting the power available to the e-motor. It also means that this Ferrari sports car could drive for a short distance (25 km) in silent, pollution-free pure electric drive – the first ever Ferrari to do so.
The SF90 was the first road Ferrari to reach a heady combined power output of 1000cv – a 780cv turbo V8 and 220cv delivered by three electric motors (two on the front axle, and one on the rear axle between the V8 engine and the eight-speed dual clutch transmission). In default Hybrid mode, the car uses both petrol and electric power, and automatically and seamlessly cycles between the two, optimising efficiency. In the fastest Qualify mode, the two engines work together to their maximum potential, offering that incredible 1000cv combined power output. Little wonder the SF90 is one of the fastest and most exhilarating sports cars ever made.
So, Ferrari uses hybrid tech to increase performance and driving excitement. But there is another benefit. Apart from the silent and emission-free eDrive mode, the SF90 Stradale is also fuel-efficient. And it’s joined by the plug-in hybrid 296 GTB (and 296 GTS Spider), which is capable of delivering up to 830cv.
Of course, as another adage goes, technology doesn’t stand still, and this is certainly true at Maranello. The newest Prancing Horse hybrid is the SF90 XX and maximum power has broken the 1000cv barrier: at 1030cv it’s the most powerful road Ferrari ever.