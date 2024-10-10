Purring across the Pont Adolphe bridge after an epic cross-continental drive to Luxembourg, you feel every bit as composed as you did when your long journey began. Arriving at Place de l’Europe, the Prancing Horse’s 12-cylinder symphony of sound echoes off the Philharmonie as you catch the car’s reflection in the concert hall’s futuristic slatted windows. And in that moment you yourself reflect, not only on how the new Ferrari 12Cilindri looks – geometrically precise, muscular, sensuous – but also how it makes you feel behind the wheel. As an expression of pure dynamism, it is unparalleled.
In naming its new model 12Cilindri, Ferrari is paying fitting tribute to the glorious V12 line that stretches right back to the company’s founding in 1947. Its beating heart is of course that iconic V12 naturally-aspirated engine, now developed to thrilling new heights. Under the ‘cofango’ clamshell bonnet the V12 bristles with newly developed technology, including unique variable geometry trumpets, camshafts, exhaust manifolds and engine control software. The raw figures hint at its elevated purpose: a power output boosted to 830 cv – some 30 cv more than the 812 Superfast – and peak engine revs raised to 9,500 rpm (1,000 rpm higher).
The Ferrari V12 engine has long been celebrated for its feeling of never-ending acceleration, and that feeling has never been more compelling than in the 12Cilindri. The delivery of torque from low revs is seamless. Even at just 2,500 rpm, 80 per cent of peak torque is available, whilst an innovative new system called Aspirated Torque Shaping endows the torque curve with impressive robustness in third and fourth gears. The result is a flow of smooth, potent acceleration that remains constant all the way up to the searing 9,500 rpm redline.
Another advance is the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, seen for the first time in a Ferrari V12 two-seater. Compared to the 812 Superfast, the ratios are shorter in the lower gears and shift times are reduced, ensuring acceleration is as incisive as possible. Meanwhile, the long eighth ratio makes the 12Cilindri the perfect touring companion: a veritable ‘crusher of continents’.
If we were to highlight two chassis changes over the 812 Superfast that combine to deliver new levels of driving sharpness, these would be the independent steering on all four wheels, and the wheelbase shorter by 20 millimetres. Together, they create an extraordinarily precise feel. At low speeds, the rear wheels can turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, boosting manoeuvrability; at higher speeds, each rear wheel can independently move in the other direction, helping to corner faster and more precisely.
The latest, updated control systems enhance these sensations for the driver, without ever being invasive. For instance, the 6D six-way chassis sensor recognises changes in grip levels in an incredibly short time, feeding controllers such as the electronic steering and traction control, with Side Slip Control (SSC) 8.0 orchestrating the systems to maximise overall performance.
The innovative active rear aerodynamic flaps activate automatically at certain speeds and also when lateral and longitudinal acceleration sensors dictate, delivering extra downforce precisely when it’s needed, such as during fast cornering.
Braking is more potent than ever, thanks in part to another novelty for a Ferrari mid-front-engined V12 berlinetta: ABS Evo. Not only does this reduce braking distances and enable reliable, repeated hard braking, but it also allows you to modulate the level of pedal pressure with great precision.
Strikingly styled 21-inch wheels are one inch larger than the 812 Superfast’s and have specific new Michelin and Goodyear tyres. You can instantly feel the improved grip levels, balance and stability, as well as the better ride comfort and noise suppression.
Speaking of comfort, the signature 12Cilindri dual-cockpit design makes the passenger feel superbly comfortable and intimately involved. For the first time in a Ferrari there is a third, central screen. And, as ever, you can configure your car to your tastes; for instance, ventilated, massaging seats are perfect for long distance cruising, whilst Racing seats offer a sportier focus. And let’s not forget just how much space there is for luggage in the boot. All of which makes the 12Cilindri a unique proposition, one that excels in multiple roles: high-performance two-seater; long-legged luxury grand tourer; and berlinetta of exceptional elegance and drama.
It’s the modern-day, cutting-edge successor to those legendary Ferrari GT cars of the 1950’s and 60’s, a heady mix of grand touring luxury and race-derived pace. With that exhilarating 12-cylinder engine at its heart. The horizon awaits and all that remains for you to do is to steer the 12Cilindri towards it.