Ferrari triumphs at Fuji

The trio, sharing the number 54 Vista AF Corse car, crossed the line first on Sunday 15 September, bringing triumph to the car that debuted this year on the World Endurance Championship stage in the LMGT3 class, which is reserved for series-derived cars piloted by teams of professionals and gentleman drivers.

It was a sporting achievement that concluded a weekend in which Ferrari was the undisputed protagonist in the class, considering the pole position secured by the sister car, number 55, driven by Alessio Rovera, François Heriau, and Simon Mann, which subsequently finished sixth.