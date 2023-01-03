Racing Queen: The 296 GT3

History teaches us that continuous improvement, a combination of research and innovation, technological progress, and hard work are what enable you to break existing records. And these are the founding values of the new 296 GT3, which has now finally been able to make itself known to the general public after months of in-depth testing on European circuits.

That testing isn’t over, however, since the race debut is set for the Daytona 24 Hours in 2023. But there were no qualms about interrupting it so it could be admired by the owners, fans and teams who took part in the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours, the most important and popular race in the GT3 championship.

The new Ferrari, as already featured in previous issues, takes up the baton of the 488 GT3 and of the great Ferrari tradition in endurance racing, with some very overt references to the 250 LM, proposing bold tech solutions such as the 120° turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, and making full use of the possibilities offered by the new GT3 regulations. The daring technical design of the 296 GT3 takes the strengths of the 488 GT3 as its starting point, launching into a determined quest to eliminate the, albeit few, defects of what effectively had been the ‘queen of endurance’.

This intense project saw the direct involvement of the official Competizioni GT drivers and client drivers, as well as the teams and technicians. The result is a car with more effective aerodynamics, greater torsional rigidity, quick access to all parts, and greater safety for drivers.