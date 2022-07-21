Meet the new 296 GTS in Switzerland

After the Swiss Premiere in July where the Ferrari 296 GTS has been unveiled to Swiss Ferraristi, now the new model from Maranello will be on show in the exclusive location of the Gstaad Palace Hotel in Gstaad.

An exciting chance to see closesly the latest evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta spider, that will be displayed for the first time in one of the most suggestive and luxury locations in Switzerland from the 11th to the 21st of August.

