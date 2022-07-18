The new 296 GTS presented in Switzerland

The new 296 GTS, the Prancing horse's latest arrival, was unveiled during an exclusive preview for some Ferrari customers in Basel, Switzerland.

On the occasion of a truly spectacular evening, guests were able to admire the new sports spider berlinetta up close, that was introduced directly by Marco Sambaldi, Head of Ferrari East Europe&Switzerland, Marianna Sarti - Head of Marketing Ferrari Europe&Africa and Francesco Bianchi - Head of Ferrari Europe&Africa.

This new Ferrari is the epitome of driving pleasure. The 296 GTS is an evolution of Ferrari's two-seater mid-rear-engined sports berlinetta concept; it is powered by the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor that debuted on the 296 GTB, which unleashes a massive 830 HP in total. The car thus redefines the whole concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing pure emotions not just when it is being pushed to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations.

