The GTO Legacy

This first GTO was powered by Gioachino Colombo’s V12, a battle-hardened veteran by the early ‘60s, boasting 3.0 litres in capacity, a twin overhead camshaft and a power output of 300cv. The 250 GTO also marked the start of Ferrari’s experiments with aerodynamics, measures that sought to reduce lift at the front and improve downforce at the rear. Most GTOs had two cooling air intakes in the front wings but some had three, though none of the 36 Series One cars were identical. And like all racing Ferraris they were constantly being fettled and upgraded in pursuit of a faster lap time.

The GTO racked up more than 500 competitive appearances, including two overall wins in the Tour de France, as well as class wins in the Targa Florio, Sebring, and at Le Mans (where GTOs finished second and third overall in 1962). One of the best-known was a right-hand drive car, painted a memorable pale green, and campaigned by the UDT-Laystall team, which was run by Stirling Moss’s father Alfred and his manager Ken Gregory. Those who know it well reckon it was “peak” Ferrari: an easy car to drive fast, and a fast car that looked sublime.