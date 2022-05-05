Every Ferrari is unique, but inevitably some are more unique than others. The Special Projects programme is designed to allow clients to collaborate with the design team, under the direction of Flavio Manzoni at Ferrari’s Centro Stile, to produce genuine one-of-a-kind models.
Built on the F8 Tributo platform, and powered by the same twin-turbo V8, the new SP48 Unica is a wealth of bespoke design and aero modifications to deliver its unique sporty and dynamic look.
The SP48 Unica is a new one-off from Maranello
From a design perspective, the taut lines and aggressive stance are an unmistakable F8 Tributo influence, but to achieve its arrow-shaped front profile the SP48 Unica required a complete rethink of areas such as the headlights and taillights, the latter of which are influenced by the Ferrari Roma.
In our Inside The Factory series we recently explored the Modelleria, and in particular their innovative 3D protype and procedural-parametric modelling techniques. These techniques have been instrumental in shaping the SP48 Unica
The two-seat sports berlinetta is powered by the same twin-turbo V8 as the F8 Tributo
For the one-off Prancing Horse, this advanced production process has enabled the Ferrari Styling Centre designers and Maranello’s engineers to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes. The result is perfect 3D grilles that seem carved from a solid shape to create a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity.
From the outside, there’s no mistaking the amount of styling research that has gone into the SP48 Unica. The sophisticated interplay of symmetries and intersecting lines are perhaps best seen at the central section of the roof, which includes a graphic representation of the air intakes set into the rear part of the carbon-fibre engine cover, before the rear wing.
The SP48 Unica is a bold interpretation of a sports car and cleverly enhances its racing soul and vocation for speed
Elsewhere, the striking visor effect of the front is further heightened by the reduction in the size of the side windows and the elimination of the rear screen, highlighting the powerful muscularity of the SP48 Unica which seems sculpted from a single block of metal.
Climb into the cockpit and you see that while the F8 Tributo’s technical identity (excluding the rear screen) has been retained, meticulous development work has been lavished on achieving the perfect combination of colour and trim to reflect the SP48 Unica’s sleek, sporty and aggressive personality.
Specially developed black laser-perforated Alcantara® covers the seats and most of the cabin trim, with glimpses of iridescent reddish orange fabric that match the exterior colour. Matt carbon-fibre further imbues the cabin with a sense of technicality and exclusivity, all complemented by the Grigio Canna di Fucile (gun metal grey) accents.
The SP48 Unica's thermal-fluid dynamic design cuts overall drag by 12%
Of course, design can never come at the expense of performance and the SP48 Unica has lost none of the F8 Tributo’s racing soul and vocation for speed. The thermal-fluid-dynamic design has been honed and perfected to delivering an improved aerodynamic balance that cuts overall drag by 12%.
Big changes have also been made to the air intakes for cooling flows for the engine on the front bumper and beneath the rear spoiler. Each has a deep procedural grille, every section of which is optimally angled to maximise the amount of air passing through.
The car’s configuration also allowed the engineers to locate an intercooler intake immediately behind the side windows, which in turn enabled them to reduce the dimension of the intakes on the flanks. The longer rear overhang reduces suction from the roof area too, boosting rear downforce.
The final result? A unique Ferrari sporting the Prancing Horse logo and engineered to the same standard of excellence as every car that rolls off the Maranello assembly lines.