Every Ferrari is unique, but inevitably some are more unique than others. The Special Projects programme is designed to allow clients to collaborate with the design team, under the direction of Flavio Manzoni at Ferrari’s Centro Stile, to produce genuine one-of-a-kind models.

Built on the F8 Tributo platform, and powered by the same twin-turbo V8, the new SP48 Unica is a wealth of bespoke design and aero modifications to deliver its unique sporty and dynamic look.