A single cycle, from sketch to finished car takes seven weeks, however there’s an average of at least two development cycles using clay modelling, with the option of redefining individual parts in line with the various engineering phases.

The first stage involves building a frame from metal (and sometimes wood components) on which the clay is applied and worked. What follows is a constant dialogue between modellers and designers as the car assumes its near definitive shape through a series of successive phases of manual correction, reverse engineering scanning and automatic milling

For the construction of individual parts, modern stereolithographic reproduction techniques and dedicated moulds are be used, with ‘hard parts’ being made from a special high density polymer material is more resistant and less likely to respond to temperature in the same way pliable clay does

Once finished, the clay is cleaned and a thin light film is applied to the body sections, before being placed under LED lights. This process shows the ‘highlights’ – how light is reflected across the body – and is an integral part of the design process. Light must run uniformly across the car, and if it doesn’t the film is removed and the team adjust the clay by hand until it does. A final scan is then made to produce the A Class data from which the production model will be based.

It’s artisan work and proof that no matter how good the technology gets, hands, eyes and human judgement remain the most valued assets at Ferrari’s factory in the 21st Century.