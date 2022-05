From a build perspective, the real 1988 F40 took a spartan approach to construction. A large single front unit and removable rear body section meant there were only eleven body panels, while inside things were so sparce even the door release catch was a pull wire in the bare door pockets. The LEGO version is similar in size to the real thing; it’s 14 feet in length, more than six feet wide, four feet tall and has a wheelbase of eight feet.