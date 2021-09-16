It’s time to fire up the engines of the virtual cars of the F1 Esports Series. Last night, the new season was launched and, expected to be among the main contenders in the championship is a team entered by the specialist Esports branch of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The line-up. The FDA Esports Team line-up features two past champions in the category, Italy’s David Tonizza, 19 year-old, who won on his debut in 2019 and Brendon Leigh, 22, who was the star performer in 2017 and 2018. Alongside them will be Domenico Lovece, who has just joined the squad as third driver. He’s born in 2001 and he won the 2018 Power League and the 2019 Major League (FMD) on the Codemasters Formula 1 simulator. In 2020 he won the most important championship run on PC, the AOR F1 (Apex Online Racing)



The calendar. Two test sessions are planned prior to the start of the season, set in Australia and Spain, while the first three rounds, set in Bahrain, China and Austria, take place on 13 and 14 October. Two weeks later it’s the turn of three classic tracks in Great Britain, Italy and Belgium. The 24 and 25 November sees the action shift to Portugal, the Netherlands and the United States, before the season is rounded off with Imola, Mexico and Brazil.



Prospects. The FDA Esports Team is one of the strongest and it is hoped that Tonizza and Leigh can be in the fight for the title right down to the last race.





