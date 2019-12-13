As one would expect from a car enthusiast club, our members are passionate about driving. Many of the Club’s activities revolve around driving our (mostly) red cars from Maranello, Italy. The Club organises regular overseas drives, track days and driving clinics. While it is the love of our Prancing Horses that bond our members together, social events is what makes this Club special. Our Club provides our members and their families a platform to make new Ferraristi friends through our monthly Sunday breakfast, gourmet experiences, annual dinners, charity activities and many other social events organised by the Club. The Club has a strong social conscience and we run charity days where our members share the joy of riding a Ferrari with others.

Let’s have fun, and as they say in Italy, Forza Ferrari!