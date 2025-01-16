Ferrari 488 GTE

The chassis is constructed entirely of aluminium and designed to achieve the optimum combination of lightness and strength. This ensures exceptional responsiveness and handling, just what a racing car needs.
The GTE is based on the 488 road car, reinforced to withstand the demands of the track and with improved aerodynamics. Two structures, one at the front and the other at the rear, ensure safety by maximising energy absorption and protecting the integrity of the cockpit in the event of an accident. An integrated roll-bar structure in heavy-duty steel also reinforces the protection of the driver's seat itself.
The structure of the chassis also protects the tank, designed for endurance racing. This structure guarantees perfect consumption and complete fuel use. Its position also allows for minimal variation in weight distribution during races. Lastly, a high-performance refuelling system can be installed on the left- or right-hand side of the car. All vehicle systems are optimised for weight, aerodynamics, efficiency and accessibility.
While retaining the same concept as the road version, the structure and kinematics of the suspension design have been completely overhauled specifically for GTE.
The specially designed kinematics increase the car's single lap performance and at the same time maintain its long-term balance. This also reduces tyre wear. Extensive tyre development research ensures flawless integration between the tyres and the car. Adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars and shock absorbers are easy to access for quick optimisation of the car in race mode.
The electronics hardware and control software have been specially designed and developed for the GTE.
The extensive use of motorsport components and the integration of electronic units via CAN and high-speed Ethernet communication ensure a high level of precision and maximum responsiveness in the controls. Boost control and traction control, as well as the ergonomic steering wheel with its integrated gear selection, the result of years of experience in GT racing and the evolution of Formula 1 single-seaters, come together to allow the driver to tap into the car's full potential with confidence.
The data acquisition system, built using a powerful circuit board, allows in-depth performance analysis for improved correlation between the vehicle's configuration and its actual performance. Even the electrical system has also been optimised to allow the driver to tap the car's potential to the full.
The GTE V8 turbo engine features the biggest differences compared with the road version, thanks to Ferrari expertise.
The racing V8 has redesigned core components such as pistons, shafts, connecting rods and turbochargers. The carefully positioned air cooler at the compressor outlet reflects the commitment to achieving the fastest possible engine response. Continual testing is used to improve performance, yielding maximum power, responsiveness and superior handling.
The completely removable bodywork is made of carbon fibre, with the exception of the roof section. The bodywork and chassis combine to provide outstanding structural integrity, improving the stability of the car whilst being extremely light.
The closed flat base, front splitter, rear diffuser and rear spoiler have been developed using thousands of CFD simulations and extensive wind tunnel sessions to comply with GTE regulations and achieve the aerodynamic load and efficiency level required by the category. The ease of adjustment allows the aerodynamic set-up to respond perfectly to the demands of every track, improving tyre performance and preventing tyre wear.
The 488 GTE carries on the tradition of outstanding reliability that has always been a source of great pride at Ferrari.
Every component of the car is subjected to the strictest quality controls and resistance tests, both mechanical and environmental, to deliver even greater reliability. The 488 GTE is capable of covering over ten thousand kilometres maintenance-free, apart from consumable transmission parts like brake discs and pads.
Ten thousand kilometres of pre-launch trials and another twenty thousand kilometres afterwards to perfect it have made the 488 GTE track-ready. This relentless testing delivers exceptional performance and ease of handling similar to the 458 Italia. The constant improvements also stem from one hundred hours of sessions with the official drivers in the Ferrari simulator, allowing the best set-up configuration for racing to be identified.