Ferrari is Equal-Salary certified for the third year in a row

Ferrari has been EQUAL-SALARY certified for the third consecutive year in Italy and in North America. This recognition confirms Ferrari's steadfast commitment to an inclusive work environment, where the primacy of merit is guaranteed to attract, retain and develop the talents that will accelerate Ferrari’s innovation in the future.

EQUAL-SALARY certification is awarded by Switzerland’s EQUAL-SALARY Foundation, based on a monitoring visit carried out by PwC according to a methodology approved by the European Commission. The subject of the auditors’ analysis was not only gender pay equality, already examined in the previous two audits, but also the actions taken over the last 12 months to increasingly enhance the value of gender diversity.

Equal pay is just one aspect of a multifaceted process to ensure that all staff have the best possible conditions to pursue their career at Ferrari. The company also holds training courses, discussion meetings and focus groups in order to foster a culture that is ever more open to innovation and attentive to the topics of Diversity & Inclusion.