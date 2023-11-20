Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi: An unparalleled celebration of pure passion and performance

The fourth edition of the highly anticipated Ferrari flagship event, Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi, will be taking place from 24th – 26th November, 2023, at the iconic Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Coinciding with the on-track excitement of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 GP weekend, Ferraristi are welcomed to celebrate the history, elegance, and craftsmanship of Ferrari through an immersive experience, complete with exclusive unveilings, thrilling entertainment, and sophisticated hospitality.

Bringing a taste of Maranello to the Middle East, the unforgettable event will unite the dedicated Ferrari community through a special celebration of the Prancing Horse’s heritage and history, alongside an impressive line-up of some of the latest models, on display for the very first time in the region.

Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi honours a shared love and passion for performance, excellence, and the design that Ferrari is known for, promising a uniquely intimate and personalised experience that will leave a memorable mark on your Ferrari Journey.