For the first time in the history of the hugely prestigious Red Dot Awards, Ferrari has won the highest distinction in two separate categories. The Ferrari Purosangue has been named the Red Dot: Best of the Best in the Product Design category, while the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo was voted Red Dot: Best of the Best in the Innovative Products category by the jury. In addition, a further Red Dot Award went to the 296 GTS, Maranello’s first spider powered by a plug-in hybrid V6 engine.



As one of the most important and prestigious prizes in the industrial design sector, The Red Dot Award celebrates excellence and innovation in the work of the world’s leading designers. The prizes, which have been awarded since 1955, are presented at a special ceremony, the 2023 edition of which takes place on June 19 in Essen, Germany.

Between 2015 and the present, Ferrari has won a total of 26 Red Dot Awards, a tally unequalled by any other car marque in the Awards’ 69-year history. In every one of the last nine editions, the jury has awarded cars sporting the Prancing Horse badge the highest Red Dot: Best of the Bes distinction. After the FXX-K, the 488 GTB, the J50, the Portofino, the Monza SP1, the SF90 Stradale and the Ferrari Daytona SP3, the Ferrari Purosangue and the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo are being recognised this year for their spectacularly seductive lines.

These plaudits further underscore the value of the work done by the Flavio Manzoni-headed Ferrari Styling Centre, which designs contemporary solutions that not only enhance Maranello’s cars but also make them utterly unique without ever compromising the symbiotic relationship between form and function central to Ferrari DNA.

FERRARI PUROSANGUE

The Ferrari Purosangue has created a whole new segment that has allowed Maranello to open up absolutely unprecedented new scenarios. Thanks to its modern architecture, it is a versatile car that effortlessly marries unparalleled comfort with the driving thrills that are a signature of all Ferraris. The ‘Purosangue’ (Thoroughbred) moniker perfectly encapsulates the car’s architecture: its sleek, athletic exteriors are a radical departure from the styling of other four-door, four-seater cars on the market, and pair seamlessly with a luxurious cabin offering superb occupant space and comfort. The Purosagnue is not just an exceptionally fast, nimble car – it’s also the first Ferrari four-seater with the volumes to guarantee all occupants an exceptionally comfortable on-board experience.





FERRARI VISION GRAN TURISMO

The design of the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo was conceived around the idea of a speed form clad in razor-sharp, angular geometric lines that nonetheless underlie organic surfaces. This juxtaposition has an edgily disruptive effect as the sculptural plasticity of the exterior and internal surfaces meld with the geometric severity of the lines to create a car with an instantly recognisable personality. A car whose architecture centres around an aerodynamic concept based on two imposing Ferrari-patented side channels which channel the air flow from the front of the underbody around the cabin and over the large side pods.