Ferrari 12Cilindri wins the Car Design Award 2025

Milan 08 апреля 2025

The Ferrari 12Cilindri wins the award in the Production Cars category

According to the jury, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is “an indissoluble link with tradition that looks to the future”

The car is the 5th Ferrari to win the prestigious award, established in 1984

The Ferrari 12Cilindri has been awarded the prestigious Car Design Award, a coveted recognition in the automotive design sector. The award ceremony, attended by Flavio Manzoni (Ferrari Chief Design Officer) representing the Prancing Horse, took place today in Milan at the ADI Design Museum during the Milan Design Week.

The Car Design Award was established in 1984 and is aimed at projects that have significantly contributed to the evolution of automotive design. The winners of the Car Design Award have always been selected by a jury of experts, representatives of the most prestigious automotive publications at international level.

Five Ferraris have received awards in the Production Cars category since 1984: the first was the Testarossa in 1985, followed by the Ferrari Roma in 2020, the 296 GTB in 2022, and the Ferrari Purosangue in 2023. The Prancing Horse Design team won the prestigious award in the same year in the Brand Design Language category.

The ADI jurors chose the 12Cilindri because “the design of the 12Cilindri encapsulates the historical essence of the Ferrari V12s of the Fifties and Sixties, revisited and taking into account the aerodynamic requirements that today are a science and no longer just an intuition. An indissoluble link with tradition that looks to the future and has led this project to unite two souls, sportiness and elegance, to create an out-of-the-box icon.”

FERRARI 12CILINDRI

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is inspired by the Ferrari Gran Turismo cars of the 1950s and ‘60s and fully embodies the mission of the front-engine, two-seater Ferrari V12s in a blend of elegance, versatility, and performance. It represents the latest evolution of this lineage, passing on a unique heritage and elevating it to new standards of performance, comfort, and design. The shapes express sportiness, class, and sobriety: simple and harmonious lines integrate innovations such as integrated active aerodynamics to ensure unparalleled performance, the reverse-opening bonnet that enhances the engine compartment, and the twin pair of exhaust pipes typical of Ferrari 12-cylinders.