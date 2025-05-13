F50 LEGACY TOUR 2025 COMES TO AN END
Maranello 13 мая 2025
This weekend marked the end of the F50 Legacy Tour 2025, an exclusive Ferrari event dedicated to F50 owners. The F50, the third supercar from the Prancing Horse, was presented at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary.
Over 20 participating teams from 10 different nations covered 675 kilometers over three days of driving through Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, visiting some of Italy's most beautiful towns. In total, the F50s covered nearly 15,000 km, demonstrating the passion of these legendary supercar owners and the enduring reliability of the F50s, even 30 years after they left the production line.
The Legacy Tour started from the Saturnia thermal baths and passed through enchanting cities and locations such as Grosseto, Porto Santo Stefano, and Siena, before arriving in Maranello on Friday, 9 May. Among the many organized activities, participants had the opportunity to meet Paolo Martinelli, the engineer responsible for developing the iconic V12 engine, which remains the most direct technological transfer from a Formula 1 engine to a Ferrari road car in recent history.
The event concluded with a parade of the cars and an honorary lap on the legendary Fiorano Circuit, where all Ferraris, including the F50, were developed since the track's opening in 1972.
F50
Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 1995 to celebrate Ferrari’s fiftieth anniversary two years in advance, the F50 embodies the ultimate extreme Ferrari spirit of the 1990s. It was the first supercar with the Prancing Horse badge powered by a naturally aspirated V12. This was a powerplant derived directly from Formula 1, installed in a longitudinal mid-rear position in a monocoque chassis built entirely from carbon fibre. This car represented the pinnacle of technological transfer from the premier motorsports class for its era. The engine boasted five valves per cylinder and was an actual stressed element of the chassis; the car itself made extensive use of advanced aerodynamics, and featured a suspension system with horizontally mounted push-rod dampers. The F50 was also equipped with a removable Targa top roof to deliver a driving experience closer to that of a race car, a characteristic also accentuated by the lack of ABS and power assisted steering. 349 examples were built, a number chosen as it was “one less than the demand from its intended market”.
P ZERO CORSA SYSTEM
For the F50s participating in the Legacy Tour 2025, Pirelli created a dedicated version of the P Zero Corsa System with the "Ferrari F50 – Legacy Tour 2025" logo imprinted on the side, a customization never before realized on other Pirelli tires. The tire, available in sizes 245/35 R18 at the front and 335/30 R18 at the rear, is part of the Collezione range, which equips the most iconic classic and youngtimer cars in history. Designed in the early 2000s to be the sportiest in the road range, the P Zero Corsa System has a specific structure that provides maximum stability at high speeds and in corners, allowing it to be used on the track as well. The two different tread patterns, directional for the front and asymmetric for the rear, also help counteract aquaplaning. This tire guarantees the same sportiness of the era but is even safer and more reliable thanks to the use of modern compounds.