Passion

From the 250 LM to Anish Kapoor and a Brionvega Hi-Fi, Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, finds inspiration wherever he looks
차량

유명한 영화 하이랜더의 명배우 크리스토퍼 램버트는 차에 대한 깊은 애정을 가지고 있다. 오늘, 그가 생각하는 단 하나의 페라리는 포르토피노 M 이다
Racing

In 1986 Enzo Ferrari announced he was leaving F1 to compete in the American CART Championship. To do that, he would need to build a unique machine
60년에 걸친 미드-엔진 걸작

차량
포뮬러 2, 그리고 페라리 드라이버 아카데미 출신인 마커스 암스트롱이 지붕을 열고 미소를 머금은 채 아찔한 시칠리아 풍광을 가로지르며 F8 스파이더를 몰고 있다
차량
60년 전 페라리 246 SP는 페라리의 미드-엔진 차량으로서는 처음으로 메이저 대회 우승을 기록했다. 이제 페라리의 현대적인 미드-엔진 F8 스파이더가 60년 전 승리의 장소인 시칠리아의 타르카 플로리오 로드 레이스로 돌아왔다
차량
페라리 미드 엔진 스포츠카가 첫 우승을 거머쥔 지 60년 만에, 페라리 최초의 PHEV차량이 혁신적인 섀시로 다시 한번 새로운 장을 개척하고 있다. SF90 스트라달레와 마라넬로의 화이트 바디(Body-in-white) 부서 전문가들에게 갈채를 보낼 차례다
차량
60년 전 페라리는 최초의 미드-엔진 스포츠카를 선보였다. 성공적인 레이싱카인 246 SP는 디노 206 GT에서부터 현재 페라리의 플래그십인 SF90 스트라달레에 이르기까지 다양한 미드-엔진 로드카에 영감을 주었다
Image from the Ferrari archive, copyright unknown Sebring 1962, Ferrari 246 SP
차량
60년 전 페라리의 새로운 지평을 연 스포츠카 246 SP는 페라리 로드카와 레이싱카를 영원히 바꾸어 놓을 혁신적인 미드-엔진 레이아웃을 선보였다.
Wolfgang von Trips / Ferrari 246 SP / 1961 Targa Florio Image is copyright of the Cahier Archive and only purchased (in perpetuity) for a one-time usage in the article called 'A Revolutionary Win'. Any further usage needs to be discussed with the Cahier Archive. All of the following non-paid usages are not allowed: PR-related purposes (including editorial); (b) advertising and industry awards, conferences, exhibitions and competitions; (c) publication of legacy or heritage advertising materials
레이스
미드 엔진 걸작의 60년
차량
페라리 최고 마케팅 책임자로부터 운전을 즐겁게 만드는 296 GTB에 대한 자세한 이야기를 들어본다.
차량
기술적으로 진보한 로마인들이 마지막으로 스코틀랜드를 방문했을 때에는 그 끝이 좋지 않았다. 그로부터 2천년이 지난 현재, 페라리 로마는 매혹적인 장관을 배경으로 그랜드 투어러의 편안함을 선보이며 안토니누스 방벽을 따라 고대 로마 부대의 발자취를 쫓고 있다.
차량
과거 위대한 페라리 차량에서 영감을 받은 공기 역학 패러다임의 전환을 비롯, 새로운 미드-엔진 베를리네타에 대한 페라리 최고 디자인 책임자의 이야기를 들어본다.