차량
Racing
Store
Universe
Corporate
차량
812 슈퍼패스트
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 스트라달레
SF90 스파이더
F8 트리뷰토
F8 스파이더
페라리 로마
페라리 포르토피노 M
스페셜 시리즈
아이코나
라인업
마이페라리
마이페라리 앱
로그인
회원가입
오너스 클럽
컨피규레이터
GT 레이싱
지난 모델
퍼스널라이제이션
페라리 테일러 메이드
페라리 순정 제품
차량 서비스
오피셜 클라시케
인증 중고차
딜러
Racing
Formula 1
Home
SF21 Reveal
Team
News
Races
Partners
Hospitality
Media Galleries
History
Memorabilia trivia
Ferrari Driver Academy
Home
Mission
Drivers
Media Galleries
News
Ferrari Esports
Home
Ferrari Esports FDA Team
Ferrari Esports Series
Competizioni GT
Home
News
GT Series
Official Drivers
Cars
Club Competizioni GT
LMH
Media Galleries
Partners
Corse Clienti
Home
News
Calendar
Ferrari Challenge
XX Programme
F1 Clienti
Bertolini 500
Ferrari Challenge drivers
Corso Pilota
Cars
Media galleries
Live Streaming
Partners
Store
Universe
News
The Official Ferrari Magazine
Ferrari Museums
Home
Ferrari Maranello Museum
Enzo Ferrari Modena Museum
Factory Tour
Personalised Experiences
Exclusive Events
Tickets and info
History
Ferrari Simulation Center
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Ferrari Land Barcelona
Corporate
Subscribe
Passion
The
masterpieces
that
inspired
the
design
of
the
296
GTB
From the 250 LM to Anish Kapoor and a Brionvega Hi-Fi, Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, finds inspiration wherever he looks
Read more
차량
오직
하나만
존재할
수
있다
유명한 영화 하이랜더의 명배우 크리스토퍼 램버트는 차에 대한 깊은 애정을 가지고 있다. 오늘, 그가 생각하는 단 하나의 페라리는 포르토피노 M 이다
Read more
Racing
Introducing
the
Ferrari
637,
built
to
win
the
Indy
500
In 1986 Enzo Ferrari announced he was leaving F1 to compete in the American CART Championship. To do that, he would need to build a unique machine
Read more
cars
On
a
Sicilian
Set
with
The
Ferrari
Roma
The Ferrari Cavalcade 2021 arrives on the shores of Sicily for the much anticipated five-day event
Read more
racing
Peter
Collins
Debonair, handsome and a favourite of Enzo Ferrari, Peter Collins had everything going for him at the start of the 1958 Grand Prix season, but success would ultimately end in tragedy
Read more
Cars
Pure
Hybrid
power
From LaFerrari to the 296 GTB, Ferrari’s hybrid technology has produced some of the quickest and most innovative road production cars ever seen
Read more
60년에 걸친 미드-엔진 걸작
차량
시칠리아
풍광을
가로지르며
F8
스파이더를
몰고
있다
포뮬러 2, 그리고 페라리 드라이버 아카데미 출신인 마커스 암스트롱이 지붕을 열고 미소를 머금은 채 아찔한 시칠리아 풍광을 가로지르며 F8 스파이더를 몰고 있다
Read more
차량
미래로의
귀환
60년 전 페라리 246 SP는 페라리의 미드-엔진 차량으로서는 처음으로 메이저 대회 우승을 기록했다. 이제 페라리의 현대적인 미드-엔진 F8 스파이더가 60년 전 승리의 장소인 시칠리아의 타르카 플로리오 로드 레이스로 돌아왔다
Read more
차량
내면의
아름다움
페라리 미드 엔진 스포츠카가 첫 우승을 거머쥔 지 60년 만에, 페라리 최초의 PHEV차량이 혁신적인 섀시로 다시 한번 새로운 장을 개척하고 있다. SF90 스트라달레와 마라넬로의 화이트 바디(Body-in-white) 부서 전문가들에게 갈채를 보낼 차례다
Read more
차량
미드-엔진
혈통
60년 전 페라리는 최초의 미드-엔진 스포츠카를 선보였다. 성공적인 레이싱카인 246 SP는 디노 206 GT에서부터 현재 페라리의 플래그십인 SF90 스트라달레에 이르기까지 다양한 미드-엔진 로드카에 영감을 주었다
Read more
차량
새로운
시대
60년 전 페라리의 새로운 지평을 연 스포츠카 246 SP는 페라리 로드카와 레이싱카를 영원히 바꾸어 놓을 혁신적인 미드-엔진 레이아웃을 선보였다.
Read more
레이스
획기적인
승리
미드 엔진 걸작의 60년
Read more
열정
포효하는
천둥
소리
페라리 카발케이드 2021이 5일간 개최되는 대망의 행사를 위해 시칠리아 해안에 도착했다
Read more
Cars
When
Juan
Fangio
met
the
Ferrari
860
Monza
As well as winning his fourth F1 world title at Monza in 1956, Juan Fangio piloted the last of the great four-cylinder Ferraris to help win the World Sportscar Championship in the same year
Read more
레이싱
르네
아누:
잔드보르트를
꿈꾸며
오는 9월, F1이 40년만에 역사적인 네덜란드 서킷에 복귀한다. 우리는 네덜란드 트랙에서 우승했던 마지막 페라리 레이서를 만나 영광스러운 1983년의 차량을 타고 함께 회상하며 하루를 보냈다
Read more
이름 없는 영웅들
races
TONY
BROOKS
Our fifth instalment of Unsung Heroes is held by Tony Brooks, the man they called ‘the racing dentist’ and who won his first Formula 1 race while studying for his final exams
Read more
레이스
호세
프로일란
곤잘레스
네번째 이름없는 영웅의 스토리는 1951년으로 거슬러 올라간다. 1951년은 페라리가 최초로 포뮬러 1 월드 챔피언십에서 우승을 차지해 스쿠데리아 팀의 성공이 시작된 해이다.
Read more
레이스
필
힐
We turn the spotlight upon a Ferrari driver who won Le Mans three times, and became America’s first-ever F1 world champion
Read more
차량
엔리코
갈리에라와
함께하는
296
GTB의
즐거움
페라리 최고 마케팅 책임자로부터 운전을 즐겁게 만드는 296 GTB에 대한 자세한 이야기를 들어본다.
Read more
차량
스코틀랜드
속
로마
기술적으로 진보한 로마인들이 마지막으로 스코틀랜드를 방문했을 때에는 그 끝이 좋지 않았다. 그로부터 2천년이 지난 현재, 페라리 로마는 매혹적인 장관을 배경으로 그랜드 투어러의 편안함을 선보이며 안토니누스 방벽을 따라 고대 로마 부대의 발자취를 쫓고 있다.
Read more
차량
플라비오
만조니와
함께하는
296
GTB
디자인
과거 위대한 페라리 차량에서 영감을 받은 공기 역학 패러다임의 전환을 비롯, 새로운 미드-엔진 베를리네타에 대한 페라리 최고 디자인 책임자의 이야기를 들어본다.
Read more
40 YEARS OF TURBO
Races
Ferrari
126
CK
Forty years ago, Ferrari's first turbocharged F1 car made its competitive debut, starting a revolution that would transform the Prancing Horse's racing machines and road vehicles
Read more
Cars
A
New
Era
On the 40th anniversary of the race debut of Ferrari's first turbocharged F1 car, we uncover the cutting-edge turbo technology in the Prancing Horse's latest road cars
Read more
Cars
ROAD
CARS
As turbocharged Ferraris took back-to-back Constructors' Championships in the 1982 and 1983 F1 seasons, the technology made the leap to the Prancing Horse's road cars…
Read more
View all news
FILTER
BY
차량
열정
레이싱