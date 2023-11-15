The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale sets a 1’ 17.309” lap record at Fiorano for a road-going car

The SF90 XX Stradale, Ferrari’s limited-series special edition, has set a record time at Fiorano for road-homologated cars

The lap was timed and certified by a specialist company and is 1.4” quicker than the time previously set by the SF90 Stradale with the Assetto Fiorano

The time was set on the 16th of October in the presence of leading worldwide automotive press during the official International Media Test Drive of the car

The SF90 XX Stradale was equipped with carbon-fibre wheels and Michelin Cup2R tyres





The fastest ever lap of Fiorano by a road car was announced today. Set by the 1030-cv SF90 XX Stradale, the new limited-series special based on the SF90 Stradale, the time of just 1’17.309” represents a new record for homologated road cars. Driven by Raffaele de Simone, Ferrari Head of Development Test Driving, and equipped with lightweight carbon-fibre wheels and Michelin Cup2R tyres, the time was 1.4” faster than that set by the original car equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package and the same tyres.



The test was carried out on the 16th of October 2023, during the SF90 XX Stradale media launch test drives in front of leading members of the international press, who were thus able to talk to the engineers who developed the model and see up close the factory’s performance test prepping procedures. The time and the telemetry was independently measured and certified by a specialist third-party motor sports agency.

The SF90 XX Stradale will be on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from 15 December, together with an exhibition corner containing information and insights into the car and the record.





SF90 XX Stradale - TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION





POWERTRAIN

Type V8 – 90° – twin turbo

Overall displacement 3990 cc

Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output* 586 kW (797 cv) at 7900 rpm

Max. torque 804 Nm at 6250 rpm

Max. revs** 8000 rpm

Compression ratio 9.54:1

Specific power output 200 cv/l

Hybrid system

Maximum power electric motors 171 kW (233 cv)

Battery capacity 7.9 kWh

Max. range under electric power 25 km





DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4850 mm

Width 2014 mm

Height 1225 mm

Wheelbase 2650 mm

Front track 1683 mm

Rear track 1674 mm

Dry weight*** 1560 kg

Dry weight/power ratio 1.51 kg/cv

Weight distribution 44% front / 56% rear

Fuel tank capacity 68 litres





TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 255/35 ZR F20

Rear 315/30 ZR F20





BRAKES

Front CCM 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear CCM 390x 263 x 32 mm





TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed F1 DCT





ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

eSSC (electronic Side Slip Control) 1.0; E4WD; SCM; FDE 2.0; EPS; ABS EVO





PERFORMANCE

Max. speed 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.3 s

0-200 km/h 6.5 s

Fiorano lap time**** 1’ 17.309





FUEL CONSUMPTION AND CO 2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation





* Engine power is expressed in kW, in accordance with the International System of Units (SI) and in CV. With 98 octane-rated petrol and 5 cv of dynamic ram effect

** Max. overshoot: 8300 rpm

*** With optional content