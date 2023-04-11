Ferrari signs MOU to bring Samsung OLED to next-generation models

Ferrari will leverage on bespoke display solutions developed by Samsung Display

Signing ceremony at Samsung Display’s Asan campus in Korea

Ferrari today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with pioneer of revolutionary OLED technology, Samsung Display, to develop an advanced display solution for Ferrari’s next-generation models. Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, joined JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display, at Samsung Display’s Asan campus in Korea for the signing ceremony.

Industry leader Samsung Display’s innovations in the field of slim, lightweight, curved OLED panels will enable Ferrari to integrate the latest technology in future models to enhance the driving experience.

“In the luxury sector, elevating the client’s experience is key,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “Through this strategic partnership with Samsung Display for the dedicated development of bespoke OLED technology display solutions, we will make a significant step forwards in the digital environment of our next-generation models.”

“Based on our extensive expertise in OLED technology, we are poised to introduce cutting-edge display solutions that meet Ferrari’s exacting standards,” said JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display. “We are certain that our collaboration with Ferrari will provide an exciting opportunity to apply our strengths to the supercar field and reinforce our position in the automotive OLED market, enabling us us to reach ever new heights.”