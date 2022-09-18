Driver comments from the Race-2 podium

2nd – Andrew Morrow: “I’m delighted! Exactly what I wanted, coming into this weekend, was to finish the championship in second place. It’s the first time I’ve been to a track of this scale; all the races are heavily supported but there are fans everywhere this weekend. Next year, I want to come back and keep learning. Hopefully some winter testing will help and I’ll be fighting for first place next year”.

3rd – Faisal Al-Faisal: “Unbelievable. We had doubts as to whether the car would even be in the race today, after yesterday’s accident. The guys did an amazing job and the car was super. I’m so happy that everything worked out. To be on the podium at Silverstone? It is just an unbelievable end to the UK championship for me”.





Coppa Shell

2nd – Jason Ambrose: “This is amazing! I never thought I would win the championship even in my second or third year so to do it in my first year is just an amazing feeling. I’ve loved it, loved every minute of it. I love the Ferrari Challenge Series, the cars, the people, the teams, it is just amazing. I definitely want to be part of this series again next year but also want to get a GT3 car as well”.

3rd – Paul Simmerson: “I’m happy that I’ve finished and kept my place. I couldn’t get close to Ambrose, one minute I’d close the gap and then he’d pull away again, I think he was just saving his tyres! I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this weekend, but having done both UK and European races this weekend, I am ready for a rest!”.