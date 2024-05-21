Carlos Sainz visits Ferrari plant: “We are one team”

Carlos Sainz yesterday visited the Ferrari factory on his return from the Imola Grand Prix.

The Spanish driver often takes advantage of time in Maranello to gain a full understanding of the production processes for single-seaters and sports cars. The synergy between Scuderia Ferrari and the sports cars departments is one of the contributors to Ferrari’s success, building on teamwork across every area of the business.

“We are one team. You are doing an outstanding job every day, with the same motivation we have on the track”, Sainz told in his meeting with colleagues, thanking them for the warm welcome and the opportunity to get to know the company even better ‘behind the scenes’. The driver, who left his autograph on an engine of the Ferrari 296 GTB, was particularly interested in Engine Assembly, Assembly lines, Testing and Finishing Line and took time to admire the new Ferrari 12Cilindri, the new two-seater berlinetta.