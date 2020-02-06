Logo

    1969

    The single-seater was developed further and given a powerful engine and a new cylinder head configuration


    The aerodynamics were also worked on with front flaps and a full width rear wing, but the car had had its day. In fact, in the last races of 1969, Mexican Pedro Rodriguez was given a 1968 model to drive. 1969 was the most disastrous year in Ferrari’s Formula 1 career with just seven points scored. In fact, the Scuderia’s participation in the Championship events was often limited to just a single driver. Its drivers only managed three points-scoring placings in all, with Amon’s third position at Zandvoort the best result. However, 1969 was to prove important in other respects for Ferrari as Fiat bought a stake in the company, but allowed Ferrari a free reign when it came to its racing activities.
    • V12
      Motore
    • 2989.56 cm3
      Cilindrata
    • 530 kg
      Peso (con acqua e olio)
    • 5-rapporto +RM
      Cambio
    Motore
    • Motoreposteriore, longitudinale, 12V 60°
    • Alesaggio e corsa 77 x 53.5 mm
    • Cilindrata unitaria249.12 cm3
    • Cilindrata totale2989.56 cm3
    • Rapporto di compressione11:1
    • Potenza massima321 kW (436 CV) a 11.000 giri/min
    • Potenza specifica146 CV/l
    • Distribuzionebialbero, 4 valvole per cilindro
    • Alimentazione iniezione indiretta Lucas
    • Lubrificazionecarter secco
    • Frizionemultidisco
    Telaio
    • Telaiosemimonoscocca, tubi di acciaio e pannelli di alluminio
    • Sospensioni anteriori indipendenti, quadrilateri trasversali, molle elicoidali coassiali con gli ammortizzatori telescopici, barra stabilizzatrice
    • Sospensioni posterioriindipendenti, quadrilateri trasversali, molle elicoidali coassiali con gli ammortizzatori telescopici, barra stabilizzatrice
    • Freni a disco
    • Cambio5-rapporti+RM
    • Sterzopignone e cremagliera
    • Serbatoio carburante capacità 180 l
    • Pneumatici anteriori 5.00-10.00-13
    • Pneumatici posteriori 6.00-13.50-15