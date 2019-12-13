The emphasis today is more on social activities than racing, with owners enjoying their cars on the many organised events that are held across the country. The Club has a National Executive which co-ordinates activities within three regions; Auckland, Wellington and the South Island. Each of the regions operates a variety of events throughout the year ranging from Fun Runs, Dinners, Track Days, Driver Training, F1 Viewings, Charity Events and many other social activities. Each region has its own Chairperson.

The Club has a Classico Chapter. Classico is a chapter within the FOCNZ focused on “Enzo Era Ferraris’” (Pre August 1988).

Membership is available to all FOCNZ Members. You don’t have to own a pre-1988 Ferrari. This allows all FOCNZ Members the opportunity to learn more about the older cars. The chapter’s Raison d’etra is to promote the interest and preservation of older Ferraris’ and their history.

The Club is a great place to meet like-minded people with a passion for the Marque.

Over the years we have welcomed many international visitors from fellow Clubs around the world and our doors are always open to anyone visiting our beautiful country.