    The Club Ferrari Maroc was founded in 2008 by both Daniel Marin (first Chairman), and Adil Douiri (first Secretary General).

    The Club Ferrari Maroc gathers now about 20 members, owning about 30 cars. It is about 30% of the total number of Ferraris currently registered in Morocco.

    The Club Ferrari Maroc aims at creating opportunities to share our passion for Ferrari in a friendly and casual atmosphere, and also to encourage potential owners to actually own a Ferrari as it provides numerous opportunities to use the car.

    The Club Ferrari Maroc takes advantage of what Morocco has to offer : a fantastic landscape with mountains, beaches and desert all at the time, plus a brand new network of highways.

    Also, Spain being 15 km away from Morocco, the Club Ferrari Maroc often takes advantage of the 4 main circuits in Andalusia (Jerez, Ascari, Monteblanco, Guadix).

    Finally, the Club Ferrari Maroc intends to promote the construction of the first permanent track in Morocco, near the city of Marrakesh.

    LETTERA DEL PRESIDENTE

    DANIEL MARIN
    Cari Ferrari Owners,

    Il Ferrari Owners Club del Marocco (Club Ferrari Maroc) è un club giovane come la nostra associazione di appassionati Ferrari, fondata soltanto alla fine del 2008. Tuttavia, siamo piuttosto attivi e ora siamo in grado di organizzare circa 5-6 uscite all'anno. Siamo anche "benedetti" da un paese meraviglioso, con un clima fantastico e nuove infrastrutte per le autostrade.

    Il Marocco è distante solo 15 km dall' Europa (Spagna), quindi se avete voglia di unirvi a noi con la vostra Ferrari, saremo lieti di ospitarvi. Abbiamo già organizzato un evento di grande successo in Marocco con uno dei Ferrari Owners Club più antichi del mondo, il Ferrari Club di Francia. A tutti i Ferrari Owners Clubs, se desiderate organizzare una gita in Marocco, saremo lieti di condividere la nostra passione con i vostri membri e anche di assicurarci che avrete una grande esperienza in Marocco.
    Fino ad allora,
    Cordiali saluti

    INFORMAZIONI DEL CLUB

    FOC name: Club Ferrari Maroc
    Foundation: 2008
    Number of members: 19
    Address: 5-7, Rue Ibnou Toufail, Quartier Palmier, Casablanca 20340, Maroc
    Phone: +212 522 98 43 88
    Fax: +212 522 98 34 60
    E-mail:  nbenkirane@mutandis.com

    MEMBRI

    President: Mr. Daniel MARIN
    Vice President: Mr. Zouhair BENNANI
    Secretary: Mr. Elabbès HAKAM
    Treasurer: Mr. Adil DOUIRI
    Other Board Members: Mr. Max COHEN-OLIVAR