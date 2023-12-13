08 May 2024Ferrari Challenge Europe
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASSE
1
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
P
2
Formula Racing
P-AM
3
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
4
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
5
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
6
Meridien Modena - Engstler
P-AM
7
TIMO GLOCK
Autohaus Ulrich
P
8
JEAN LUC D'AURIA
Emil Frey Racing
P
9
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
10
Charles Hurst
P-AM
11
PHILIPP BARON
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
12
HERBERT GEISS
Maranello Motors
P
13
DAVID AKHOBADZE
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
P-AM
14
Emil Frey Racing
P-AM
15
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
16
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FC
P-AM
17
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
18
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
19
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
20
CDP - Eureka Competition
P-AM
21
LAURA VILLARS
Zénith Scuderia
P
22
Rossocorsa
P-AM
23
Formula Racing
P-AM
24
Formula Racing
P-AM
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASSE
1
ANDREAS KÖNIG
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S-AM
2
ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
3
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
4
ANDREA LEVY
Rossocorsa
S-AM
5
JAN BENEDIKT SANDMANN
Kessel Racing
S-AM
6
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S-AM
7
Formula Racing
S-AM
8
Kessel Racing
S-AM
9
SHINTARO AKATSU
Ineco
S-AM
10
Formula Racing
S-AM
11
Pellin Racing
S-AM
12
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
S-AM
13
Emil Frey Racing
S-AM
14
HASSAN DABBOUSSI
Formula Racing
S-AM
15
Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
S-AM
16
Pellin Racing
S-AM
17
Rossocorsa
S-AM
18
ALVARO RAMOS
Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
S-AM
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASSE
1
TIBOR VALINT
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
S
2
HENRY HASSID
Kessel Racing
S
3
Graypaul Nottingham
S
4
Kessel Racing
S
5
Rossocorsa
S
6
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
7
CHRISTOPHE HURNI
Zénith Scuderia
S
8
PIERLUIGI ALESSANDRI
Rossocorsa
S
9
THOMAS LÖFFLAD
Murat CUHADAROGLU
S
10
Kessel Racing
S
11
ANDREAS RITZI
CDP - D&C Racing
S
12
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S
13
Formula Racing
S
14
Cornes Motors Shiba
S
15
The Collection
S
16
FABRIZIO FONTANA
Formula Racing
488
17
Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
488
18
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
19
Rossocorsa
488
20
ALEKSEI KOMAROV
Scuderia Praha Racing
488
21
VINCENZO GIBIINO
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
488
22
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASSE
1
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
2
TIMO GLOCK
Autohaus Ulrich
P
3
PHILIPP BARON
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
4
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
5
LUCA LUDWIG
MERTEL Motorsport
P
6
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
7
Formula Racing
P-AM
8
Meridien Modena - Engstler
P-AM
9
Charles Hurst
P-AM
10
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
P
11
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
12
JEAN LUC D'AURIA
Emil Frey Racing
P
13
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
14
Rossocorsa
P-AM
15
Emil Frey Racing
P-AM
16
HERBERT GEISS
Maranello Motors
P-AM
17
LAURA VILLARS
Zénith Scuderia
P-AM
18
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
19
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
P-AM
20
Formula Racing
P-AM
21
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
22
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
23
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
24
DAVID AKHOBADZE
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
P-AM
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASSE
1
ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
2
ANDREA LEVY
Rossocorsa
S-AM
3
Formula Racing
S-AM
4
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
5
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S-AM
6
JAN BENEDIKT SANDMANN
Kessel Racing
S-AM
7
Scuderia FMA
S-AM
8
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S-AM
9
SHINTARO AKATSU
Ineco
S-AM
10
Formula Racing
S-AM
11
Pellin Racing
S-AM
12
Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
S-AM
13
Pellin Racing
S-AM
14
HASSAN DABBOUSSI
Formula Racing
S-AM
15
Emil Frey Racing
S-AM
16
ALVARO RAMOS
Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
S-AM
17
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
S-AM
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASSE
1
HENRY HASSID
Kessel Racing
S
2
Rossocorsa
S
3
MANUELA GOSTNER
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S
4
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S
5
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
6
Graypaul Nottingham
S
7
ANDREAS RITZI
CDP - D&C Racing
S
8
Cornes Motors Shiba
S
9
The Collection
S
10
TIBOR VALINT
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
S
11
THOMAS LÖFFLAD
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S
12
Kessel Racing
S
13
Kessel Racing
S
14
CHRISTOPHE HURNI
Zénith Scuderia
S
15
Formula Racing
S
16
ANDREAS BØGH-SORENSEN
Formula Racing
488
17
FABRIZIO FONTANA
Formula Racing
488
18
Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
488
19
PIERLUIGI ALESSANDRI
Rossocorsa
S
20
IVAN DAVID MARI
Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI
488
21
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team F
488
22
Rossocorsa
488
23
VINCENZO GIBIINO
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
488
24
ALEKSEI KOMAROV
Scuderia Praha Racing
488
25
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
L’Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, noto anche come Mugello Circuit, si trova nel comune di Scarperia e San Piero, non distante da Firenze. Il circuito sorge in una regione ricca di storia, arte e cultura: incastonato tra i monti e le dolci colline toscane.
L’attuale conformazione del circuito risale al 1974. La pista misura 5.245 metri in lunghezza e 14 in larghezza. Il tracciato include 15 curve, delle quali 6 a sinistra e 9 a destra, e un rettilineo principale di 1.141 metri.