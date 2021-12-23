  • Store
    17 - 19 Giugno 2022

     Montréal

    Ferrari Challenge North America
      • LuogoMontréalCanada
      • Distanza Gara4361 m
      • Tempo Gara30 minuti

      RISULTATI

      Race 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      2
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      3
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      4
      FRANCIS SELLDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      5
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      6
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      7
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      8
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      9
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      10
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      11
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      12
      BRANDON KRUSE
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      13
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      14
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      15
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      16
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      17
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      18
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      19
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      20
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      21
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      22
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      23
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      24
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      25
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      26
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      27
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      28
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      29
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      30
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      31
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      32
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      33
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      34
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      35
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      36
      JAMES WEILAND
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P

      Race 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      2
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      3
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      4
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      5
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      6
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      7
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      8
      FRANCIS SELLDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      9
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      10
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      11
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      12
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      13
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      14
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      15
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      16
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      17
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      18
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      19
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      20
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      21
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      22
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      23
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      24
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      25
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      26
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      27
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      28
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      29
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      30
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      31
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      32
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      33
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      33
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
