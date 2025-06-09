Track talk a Brno con Willem van der Vorm
Brno 09 giugno 2025
Rui Águas, coach del pilota monegasco Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), suggerisce alcuni “trucchi del mestiere” per affrontare al meglio, con la Ferrari 296 Challenge, le quattordici curve della pista ceca. Rui Águas e van der Vorm decidono così di lasciare il box e andare a vedere da vicino alcuni dei punti più strategici del circuito, per analizzare le traiettorie migliori.
Rui Águas, coach to Monegasque driver Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), shares a few “insider tips” on how best to tackle the Czech track’s fourteen corners in the Ferrari 296 Challenge. Rui Águas and van der Vorm step out of the pit garage to take a closer look at some of the circuit’s most strategic sections and analyse the ideal racing lines.