Le voci dal podio di gara 2 a Brands Hatch
Brands Hatch 22 giugno 2025
Il Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli ha disputato Gara 2 sullo storico tracciato di Brands Hatch, nel Kent, in una giornata ventosa. Nei pressi del podio i protagonisti delle due classi, Trofeo Pirelli e Coppa Shell, hanno commentato le proprie prestazioni.
Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst), vincitore nel Trofeo Pirelli:
“La partenza è stata buona, ho stretto la traiettoria alla prima curva, poi ho iniziato a guadagnare un buon distacco, arrivando a 13 secondi. Mi sono sentito molto a mio agio, quindi ho tenuto il ritmo senza esagerare e le gomme sono rimaste in buone condizioni per tutta la gara. È stato confortevole guidare così”.
Pranav Vangala (HR Owen), secondo nel Trofeo Pirelli: “È sempre divertente correre a Brands Hatch, perché è un circuito impegnativo. Credo di avere avuto qualche problema, non sono riuscito a trovare l'aderenza dell'avantreno. Questo ha fatto sì che Yates si allontanasse da me. Verso la fine ho avuto la sensazione di non avere il ritmo che volevo. Ma sono contento della seconda posizione, ho imparato molte cose su questa difficile pista”.
Fedor Samorukov (HR Owen), terzo nel Trofeo Pirelli: “La mia è stata una buona corsa, bella, non saprei cos’altro aggiungere sulla mia prestazione, se non che è il mio primo podio. Sono contento per questo, speriamo che sia un punto di partenza e non di arrivo”.
Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon), vincitore nella Coppa Shell:
Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), second in Coppa Shell: “The race was good, exhilarating – annoying because I should’ve got P1. Some opportunities closed on me, some opened up. had a great battle in front of me and behind me with the lads from Pirelli, which really hindered it to get to the person in front who is the leader in Coppa Shell at the moment which is Mike Dewhirst, I think if I would’ve had that, then, as Mike said to me, he'd have been scared if I got behind him. But as a whole, good race. I just wish I would don’t the same as what I did yesterday and got P1!”.
Paul Rogers (HR Owen), third in Coppa Shell: “This podium was slightly fortuitous, because I was sitting in fourth, and I was right on the tail of the guy in ahead of me. It's very hard to pass here. These cars are so powerful on the acceleration. You've really got to pick your moment. Very, very tricky, and then he crashed, unfortunately for him. He’s okay - I've seen him get out. These cars are very safe as you know, and so I finished up the podium, very happy with that”.