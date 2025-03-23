Team statement

Following the FIA post-race scrutineering both our cars were found not to conform to the regulations for different reasons.

Car 16 was found to be underweight by 1 kg and car 44’s rearward skid wear was found to be 0.5mm below the limit.

Charles was on a one-stop strategy today and this meant his tyre wear was very high, causing the car to be underweight.

With regard to Lewis’ skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin.

There was no intention to gain any advantage.

We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again. Clearly it’s not the way we wanted to end our Chinese GP weekend, neither for ourselves, nor for our fans whose support for us is unwavering.