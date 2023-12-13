Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge North America

    WATKINS GLEN

    10-14 luglio 2024

      POSPILOTATEAM CLASS
      1
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM
      2
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      3
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      4
      MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P
      5
      DAVID MUSIAL JR
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      6
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      7
      JOE RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      8
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      9
      DAVID MUSIAL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P-AM
      10
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      11
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      12
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferraro of San Francisco
      P-AM
      13
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM
      14
      SEBASTIAN MASCARO
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      15
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      16
      JAY LOGAN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P-AM
      17
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Austin
      P-AM
      18
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      19
      JON BENNETT
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      POSPILOTATEAM CLASS
      1
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      2
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      3
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      4
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      5
      ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      6
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S
      7
      OSVALDO GAIO
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      8
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      9
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      10
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      11
      CHUCK WHITTAL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      12
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      13
      GABE HRIB
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      14
      BRYAN WALTERSDORF
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      15
      MELISSA KOZYRA
      Ferrari of Naples
      S-AM
      16
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      17
      HELEN CHU
      Ferrari of San Diego
      S-AM
      18
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      19
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      S
      20
      MITCHELL GREEN
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      POS PILOTATEAM CLASS
      1
      GREG GRIFFEN
      Ferrari of Naples
      S
      2
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      3
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P
      4
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      5
      LOGAN BROUGHTON
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      6
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      7
      GERDAS VENSLOVAS
      Continental AutoSports
      S
      8
      MATTHEW DALTON
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      9
      GREGORY HOPKINS
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      10
      ENOCH HURD
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      11
      GARY OTT
      Ferrari Philadelphia
      S
      12
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      13
      HENRY HUMMEL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      14
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      15
      BRAD EVANS
      Ferrari of San Antonio
      S
      16
      DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      17
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S
      18
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      19
      JEFFERY KIEL
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      20
      STEPHEN CHEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      21
      STEVE BLEVIT
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S
      22
      KEVIN ORSINI
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S
      23
      JOEL ROSENBACHER
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      POS PILOTA TEAM CLASS
      1
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM
      2
      MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P
      3
      DAVID MUSIAL JR
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      4
      JOE RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      5
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      6
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      7
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      P
      8
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      9
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      10
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      11
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      12
      DAVID MUSIAL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P-AM
      13
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      14
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Austin
      P-AM
      15
      SEBASTIAN MASCARO
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      16
      JAY LOGAN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P-AM
      17
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      18
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      POSPILOTATEAMCLASS
      1
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      2
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      3
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S
      4
      CHUCK WHITTAL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      5
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      6
      OSVALDO GAIO
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      7
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      8
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      9
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      10
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      11
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      S
      12
      BRYAN WALTERSDORF
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      13
      MELISSA KOZYRA
      Ferrari of Naples
      S-AM
      14
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      15
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      16
      GABE HRIB
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      17
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      18
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      19
      HELEN CHU
      Ferrari of San Diego
      S-AM
      20
      ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      21
      MIKE LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      POSPILOTATEAMCLASS
      1
      GARY OTT
      Ferrari Philadelphia
      S
      2
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      3
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P
      4
      LOGAN BROUGHTON
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      5
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      6
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      7
      MATTHEW DALTON
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      8
      STEPHEN CHEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      9
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      10
      GERDAS VENSLOVAS
      Continental AutoSports
      S
      11
      JOEL ROSENBACHER
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      12
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      13
      DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      14
      GREGORY HOPKINS
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      15
      ENOCH HURD
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      16
      GREG GRIFFEN
      Ferrari of Naples
      S
      17
      BRAD EVANS
      Ferrari of San Antonio
      S
      18
      MITCHELL GREEN
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      19
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S
      20
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      21
      JEFFERY KIEL
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      22
      HENRY HUMMEL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      23
      STEVE BLEVIT
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S
      Il circuito di Watkins Glen, nello Stato di New York, offre due combinazioni di pista: una "Full" da 5.423 metri e una, nota come Inner Loop, da 3.895 metri.

      L' "Inner Loop", eccezion fatta per una chicane che precede il tornantone "The Loop", è praticamente la stessa su cui si disputavano i Gran Premi di Formula 1. La parte nuova del tracciato, invece, è caratterizzata da quattro curve ed un breve rettilineo. Il "Glen" è un circuito che merita rispetto poiché è decisamente un severo banco di prova per i piloti. Le sue esse velocissime, i suoi tratti tecnici, rendono questa pista molto interessante. La "Esse" subito dopo la prima curva è un punto molto impegnativo, dove il pilota deve cercare di seguire la traiettoria ottimale per garantirsi una buona velocità di uscita in funzione del rettilineo che segue e che porta alla "The Loop".

      La difficoltà, oltretutto, viene aumentata anche dalla leggera salita lungo cui si snoda la "Esse" che toglie potenza ai motori. Anche la parte finale del tracciato, con la sua "Curva 90°" è molto tecnica e permette alla classe di un pilota di emergere.

      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      Curve
      • LocalitàWatkins Glen, New YorkStati Uniti
      • Distanza Gara5430 m
      • Tempo Gara30 minuti

