|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
2
Wide World Ferrari
P
3
The Collection
P
4
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
5
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
Ferrari of Long Island
P
8
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Seattle
P
11
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
12
Ferraro of San Francisco
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
16
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Austin
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
19
JON BENNETT
Foreign Cars Italia
P
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
2
Ferrari of Westlake
S
3
Ferrari of Seattle
S
4
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
5
Ferrari of Washington
S
6
The Collection
S
7
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
8
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
11
CHUCK WHITTAL
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
12
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Naples
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
17
Ferrari of San Diego
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
S
20
Ferrari of Westlake
S
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari of Naples
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari of San Francisco
P
4
Ferrari of Ontario
P
5
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
Continental AutoSports
S
8
Ferrari of Long Island
S
9
Foreign Cars Italia
S
10
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
11
Ferrari Philadelphia
S
12
Wide World Ferrari
P
13
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
14
Ferrari of Washington
S
15
Ferrari of San Antonio
S
16
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
17
Wide World Ferrari
S
18
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
19
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
20
Ferrari of Houston
S
21
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
22
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
23
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
2
MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
3
DAVID MUSIAL JR
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
4
JOE RUBBO
Ferrari of Long Island
P
5
The Collection
P
6
Wide World Ferrari
P
7
TONY DAVIS
Continental AutoSports
P
8
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
9
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Seattle
P
11
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
12
DAVID MUSIAL
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
14
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
16
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
2
Ferrari of Westlake
S
3
The Collection
S
4
CHUCK WHITTAL
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
5
Ferrari of Seattle
S
6
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
7
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
8
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
9
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
11
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
S
12
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Naples
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
15
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
16
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
18
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
19
Ferrari of San Diego
S-AM
20
ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
Ferrari of Washington
S
21
MIKE LOULI
Ferrari of Ontario
S
|POS
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari Philadelphia
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari of San Francisco
P
4
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
5
Ferrari of Seattle
P
6
Ferrari of Ontario
P
7
MATTHEW DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
P
8
Ferrari of Houston
S
9
Ferrari of Washington
S
10
GERDAS VENSLOVAS
Continental AutoSports
S
11
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
12
Wide World Ferrari
P
13
DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
14
Foreign Cars Italia
S
15
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
16
Ferrari of Naples
S
17
Ferrari of San Antonio
S
18
Ferrari of Westlake
S
19
Wide World Ferrari
S
20
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
21
JEFFERY KIEL
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
22
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
23
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
L' "Inner Loop", eccezion fatta per una chicane che precede il tornantone "The Loop", è praticamente la stessa su cui si disputavano i Gran Premi di Formula 1. La parte nuova del tracciato, invece, è caratterizzata da quattro curve ed un breve rettilineo. Il "Glen" è un circuito che merita rispetto poiché è decisamente un severo banco di prova per i piloti. Le sue esse velocissime, i suoi tratti tecnici, rendono questa pista molto interessante. La "Esse" subito dopo la prima curva è un punto molto impegnativo, dove il pilota deve cercare di seguire la traiettoria ottimale per garantirsi una buona velocità di uscita in funzione del rettilineo che segue e che porta alla "The Loop".
La difficoltà, oltretutto, viene aumentata anche dalla leggera salita lungo cui si snoda la "Esse" che toglie potenza ai motori. Anche la parte finale del tracciato, con la sua "Curva 90°" è molto tecnica e permette alla classe di un pilota di emergere.