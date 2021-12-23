23 May 2022
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
The Collection
P-AM
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Ferrari Westlake
P
4
Ferrari Quebec
P
5
Ferrari of Seattle
P
6
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
7
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
8
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
9
Ferrari Quebec
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
11
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Long Island
P
14
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
15
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
17
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
18
Wide World Ferrari
P
19
Ferrari of Long Island
P
20
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
21
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
22
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM
23
Ferrari of Ontario
P
24
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
P-AM
25
The Collection
P-AM
1
Ferrari of Ontario
S
2
Ferrari of Long Island
S
3
Ferrari of Seattle
S
4
Ferrari of Seattle
S
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
6
Ferrari of Denver
S
7
Ferrari of Houston
S
8
Ferrari of Seattle
S
9
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
10
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
11
Ferrari of New England
S
12
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
14
Foreign Cars Italia
S
15
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
16
Boardwalk Ferrar
S
17
Ferrari of Seattle
S
18
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
23
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
26
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
29
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Long Island
S-AM
31
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
32
GREY FAUVRE
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
1
Ferrari of Long Island
P
2
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
3
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
6
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
7
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
8
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
9
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
10
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
12
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
13
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
15
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
16
The Collection
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
18
Ferrari Westlake
P
19
Ferrari of Long Island
P
1
Ferrari of Seattle
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
S
3
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
4
Ferrari of Houston
S
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
6
Ferrari of Denver
S
7
Foreign Cars Italia
S
8
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
9
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
10
Ferrari of Seattle
S
11
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
12
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
13
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
16
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Ontario
S
19
Ferrari of Seattle
S
20
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
21
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Long Island
S
27
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
28
Ferrari of New England
S
29
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
30
GREY FAUVRE
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
Il Club Competizioni GT schiude ai propri membri le porte di circuiti di grande prestigio arricchendo l’esperienza in pista con una hospitality dotata dei migliori livelli di comfort e di servizi esclusivi.