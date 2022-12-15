Il tracciato statunitense è stato costruito in pochissimo tempo nel 1968, ospitando come primo evento una gara SCCA di Enduro, cambiando nome più volte nel corso degli anni: inizialmente Sears Point Raceway, nel 1981 è diventato Golden State International Raceway, nel 2002 Infineon Raceway fino al 7 marzo 2012 da quando porta l’attuale denominazione Sonoma Raceway. Tra le competizioni ospitate attualmente, anche una delle sole 5 gare dei campionati NASCAR che ogni anno vengono disputate su tracciati stradali non ovali, andando a sostituire la prova del Riverside International Raceway dopo la sua chiusura nel 1988. Posto su un costone di una collina, il tracciato si presenta molto ondulato e anche per questo estremamente selettivo. Nei 50 metri di dislivello totale la pista presenta una complessa serie di curve.

Il tracciato nel corso del tempo non ha subito interventi radicali. Solamente nel 1998, per aumentare lo spettacolo nelle gare Nascar, è stata introdotta una modifica che ha portato a bypassare la curva del Carousel, costruendo un tratto di asfalto simile a uno scivolo (e chiamato appunto “The Chute”), tra curva 4 e curva 7. Criticato da molti piloti, questo tratto è stato poi ulteriormente modificato nel 2001, creando il layout attuale del circuito, che misura 3,2 km, sostituendo the Chute con la curva 4A. Importanti sono state le modifiche strutturali fra il 2001 ed il 2002 che hanno portato ad un miglioramento delle infrastrutture per gli spettatori.

Il circuito dispone anche di un rettilineo di circa 400 metri dove la NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) disputa gare d'accelerazione (drag racing), situato proprio parallelo alla partenza.