Ferrari logo
19 - 23 Luglio 2023

SONOMA

Ferrari Challenge North America
    POSPilotaTeamCat./Serie
    1
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    2
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    3
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    4
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    5
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    6
    JONATHAN BENNETT
    Foreign Cars Italia
    P
    7
    MARTIN BURROWES
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    8
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari Of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    9
    JOHN HOREJSI
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    10
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    11
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    12
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    13
    OMAR BALKISSOON
    Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
    P-AM
    14
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    15
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    16
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    17
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    18
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    19
    JAY LOGAN
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    P-AM
    20
    DAVE MUSIAL
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P-AM
    21
    JOE SPOSATO
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P-AM
    22
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    POSPilotaTeamCat./Serie
    1
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    2
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    3
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    4
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    5
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    6
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    7
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    8
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    9
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    10
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    11
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    12
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    13
    PAUL LOSKA
    Ferrari of San Diego
    S
    14
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    15
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    16
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    17
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    18
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    19
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S
    20
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    21
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouve
    S-AM
    22
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    23
    AL HEGYI
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    24
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    25
    JESUS MENDOZA
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S-AM
    26
    ANTHONY DECARLO
    Wide World Ferrari
    S-AM
    27
    DIRK ULRICH
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    S
    28
    ROY CARROLL
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    POSPilotaTeamCat./Serie
    1
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    2
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    3
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    4
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    5
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    6
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    7
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    8
    PAUL LOSKA
    Ferrari of San Diego
    S
    9
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    10
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    11
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    12
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    13
    ROY CARROLL
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    14
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    15
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    16
    DIRK ULRICH
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    S
    17
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S-AM
    18
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    19
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    20
    JERRI WALTERS
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    S-AM
    21
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    22
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    23
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    24
    JESUS MENDOZA
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S-AM
    25
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    Il Circuito di Sonoma sorge nella parte meridionale delle Sonoma Mountains, vicino alla città di Sonoma in California, non lontano dalla famosa zona vitivinicola della Napa Valley.
    Il tracciato statunitense è stato costruito in pochissimo tempo nel 1968, ospitando come primo evento una gara SCCA di Enduro, cambiando nome più volte nel corso degli anni: inizialmente Sears Point Raceway, nel 1981 è diventato Golden State International Raceway, nel 2002 Infineon Raceway fino al 7 marzo 2012 da quando porta l’attuale denominazione Sonoma Raceway. Tra le competizioni ospitate attualmente, anche una delle sole 5 gare dei campionati NASCAR che ogni anno vengono disputate su tracciati stradali non ovali, andando a sostituire la prova del Riverside International Raceway dopo la sua chiusura nel 1988. Posto su un costone di una collina, il tracciato si presenta molto ondulato e anche per questo estremamente selettivo. Nei 50 metri di dislivello totale la pista presenta una complessa serie di curve.

    Il tracciato nel corso del tempo non ha subito interventi radicali. Solamente nel 1998, per aumentare lo spettacolo nelle gare Nascar, è stata introdotta una modifica che ha portato a bypassare la curva del Carousel, costruendo un tratto di asfalto simile a uno scivolo (e chiamato appunto “The Chute”), tra curva 4 e curva 7. Criticato da molti piloti, questo tratto è stato poi ulteriormente modificato nel 2001, creando il layout attuale del circuito, che misura 3,2 km, sostituendo the Chute con la curva 4A. Importanti sono state le modifiche strutturali fra il 2001 ed il 2002 che hanno portato ad un miglioramento delle infrastrutture per gli spettatori.

    Il circuito dispone anche di un rettilineo di circa 400 metri dove la NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) disputa gare d'accelerazione (drag racing), situato proprio parallelo alla partenza.

    CURVE
    • LuogoSears Point, CaliforniaStati Uniti
    • DISTANZA GARA4050 m
    • TEMPO GARA30 minuti