La pista è caratterizzata dalla presenza di curve lente (in media abbastanza facili da percorrere) e veloci: è proprio in queste ultime che il pilota può fare la differenza. Come molti tracciati americani, anche Road America offre numerosi punti di sorpasso a condizione che il pilota prepari con cura l'inserimento in curva, al fine di garantirsi lo spunto migliore in uscita e sfruttare i brevi allunghi per sorprendere chi lo precede.

Uno dei punti più tecnici ed impegnativi è il Carousel, una sorta di tornante dal raggio molto ampio che immette in un breve rettilineo che precede la curva Kink, a destra, molto veloce che concede pochi margini di errore. La Canada Corner è uno dei punti preferiti dai piloti per superare gli avversari perché consente di approfittare della minima sbavatura di chi sta davanti.

Una pista veloce, molto tecnica ed assolutamente impegnativa per il pilota: la non linearità del terreno, inoltre, caratterizzato com'è da salite e discese, rende molto importante la scelta del giusto assetto e la taratura ideale delle sospensioni e delle molle.