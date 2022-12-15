18 JunFerrari Challenge North America
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari Quebec
P
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
7
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
8
The Collection
P
9
Foreign Cars Italia
S
10
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
11
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Austin
S
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Seattle
S
16
Ferrari of Seattle
S
17
Ferrari of Denver
S
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
19
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
20
Ferrari of Long Island
S
21
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
23
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
Wide World Ferrari
P
27
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
29
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
31
The Collection
P
32
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
33
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
34
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
5
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
6
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
7
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
8
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Denver
S
10
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
11
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
12
Ferrari of Austin
S
13
Ferrari of Seattle
S
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
19
The Collection
P
20
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
24
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
Ferrari of Long Island
S
27
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
29
The Collection
P
30
Ferrari Quebec
P
31
Foreign Cars Italia
S
32
The Collection
S
33
Ferrari of Seattle
P
34
Wide World Ferrari
P
35
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S