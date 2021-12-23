20 Jun
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Wide World Ferrari
P
2
Ferrari Westlake
P
3
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
4
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
6
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
7
Ferrari of Ontario
P
8
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
9
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
10
Ferrari of Long Island
P
11
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Seattle
S
15
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
16
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Long Island
S
18
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
19
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
20
Ferrari of Ontario
S
21
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
22
Ferrari Westlake
S
23
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
24
The Collection
P-AM
25
The Collection
S-AM
26
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
27
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
29
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Denver
S
31
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
32
Ferrari of Houston
S
33
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
34
Ferrari of Long Island
P
35
Ferrari Quebec
P
36
Ferrari of San Francisco
P
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Ferrari Westlake
P
3
Ferrari of Ontario
P
4
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
5
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
6
Foreign Cars Italia
P
7
Ferrari Quebec
P
8
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
9
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
12
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Seattle
S
14
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
15
Ferrari of Long Island
S
16
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
17
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
18
Ferrari of Denver
S
19
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
20
Ferrari Westlake
S
21
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
22
The Collection
S-AM
23
The Collection
P-AM
24
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
25
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
27
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
28
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
29
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Ontario
S
31
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
32
Wide World Ferrari
P
33
Ferrari of Long Island
P
